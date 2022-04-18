Nickel Sulfate Market To Show Rapid Boost in Upcoming Years Till 2030 | Reports and Data
Reports And Data
The solutions for nickel plating are different from solutions that are used for engineering or electroforming applications.NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global nickel sulfate market size was significantly robust in 2021 and is expected to register a rapid revenue CAGR over the forecast period. Growing use of nickel sulfate in nickel plating and as a raw material for catalyst production, for dyeing and printing fabrics and in jewelry manufacturing, are some major factors expected to drive market revenue growth over the forecast period. Rising demand from electric vehicle battery manufacturers for production of lithium-ion batteries is another key factor expected to support revenue growth of the market over the forecast period. Nickel sulfate is extensively used to produce precursor materials, namely cathodes, for lithium-ion batteries, as it enables delivery of higher energy density and improved storage capacity at a lower cost. Advancements in nickel-containing battery technologies is increasing role of nickel sulfate in energy storage systems and accelerating the shift of energy production from fossil fuels to renewable energy sources.
Nickel sulfate is a highly soluble, green colored salt, which is a rich source of nickel ions for electroplating. It is a crystalline organic compound and is widely used for nickel plating. More than seven sulfate salts of nickel are known, which differ in terms of their hydration or crystal habit. Nickel sulfate is used in utensils, jewelry, coins, eyeglasses, and metal buttons, and for making paper clips, enamel dyes, electrical wiring, and keys. It is a strong reducing agent that finds applications as a mordant in dyeing and printing of textiles, in coatings and ceramics, and in plating baths. Lithium-ion battery production based on the LiNi1/3Mn1/3Co1/3O2 (NMC111) chemistry is the most widely used battery chemistry in passenger Electric Vehicles (EVs) across the globe. NMC accounts for 30% of the global cathode material demand for lithium ion battery for all applications, but particularly in the automotive market. This is resulting in increasing demand for nickel sulfate and is expected to drive market revenue growth over the forecast period.
New nickel-containing battery technologies are playing a key role in energy storage systems linked to renewable energy resources, wherein electricity generated by wind turbines and solar panels can be stored for use as and when needed by leveraging modern battery technologies. Increasing focus on recycling lithium-ion batteries, investments in new recycling facilities, rising research to enhance efficiency of material recovery and reduce costs, and growing investments to increase the production capacity of nickel-manganese-cobalt (NMC) are some other major factors expected to drive market revenue growth during the forecast period.
North America to Account for Largest Revenue Share in Global Nickel Sulfate Market:
North America is expected to account for a significantly large revenue share in the global market over the forecast period. Growing focus on strengthening domestic nickel sulfate production in the region, increasing investments to accelerate nickel mining projects, rapid adoption of electric vehicles, and presence of key EV battery manufacturers and Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) are some major factors expected to contribute to revenue growth of the North America market. Rapid development of nickel sulfate refineries, rising demand for nickel sulfate from automotive sector for production of lithium-ion EV batteries, growing focus on recycling battery materials, and rapid electrification of the transport sector in countries across the region are some other factors expected to drive revenue growth in North America.
Major Companies in the Market Include:
Norilsk Nickel
Vizag Chemical
Coremax
Anron Chemicals Co.
Palm Commodities International
Seido Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.
Jinco Nonferrous
Umicore
Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd.
Indian Platinum Pvt. Ltd.
Univertical
Zenith Chemical Coproration
Green Eco-manufacture Hi-tech (GEM)
Segments covered in the report:
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented global Nickel Sulfate Market on the basis of Type, Application, Product type and region:
Grade Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)
Plating Grade
High Purity Grade
Others
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)
Battery
Electroplating
Chemicals
Dyeing & Printing
Others
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
