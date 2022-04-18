Robotic Prosthetic Market Growth, Revenue Share Analysis, Company Profiles, and Forecast To 2028
Reports And Data
Market Size – USD 1,201.5 Million in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 8.9%, Market Trend – Rising number of amputation casesNEW YORK , NY, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global robotic prosthetic market size is expected to reach USD 2,384.4 Million in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 8.9% over the forecast period, according to latest report by Reports and Data. Emergence of mind-controlled humonics is considered one of the most important factors to impact market revenue growth.
Furthermore, rising cases of injuries, road accidents, and growing incidence of chronic diabetes are increasing the number of amputation surgeries being carried out. Robotic prosthetic helps to restore lost functions of missing body parts, along with improving aesthetic appearance. The kind of prosthetic to be used depends on size, type, use, and steadiness and age of the individual. People are increasingly opting for personalized robotic prosthetic, which is expected to increase their demand and thus, drive market growth during the forecast period.
Increasing expenditure on research & development to incorporate smart mechatronics and sophisticated sensing and control for achieving lost sensorimotor functions is enabling incorporation of modern technology in devices. This is generating growth opportunities in the global market.
Robotic prosthetic is not covered under insurance policies in some countries, which may restrict growth of the market. Moreover, robotic prosthetic products are costly, which makes them out of reach to a large section of the population. This may also hamper market growth over the forecast period.
Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/4913
Some Key Highlights From the Report:
By application, lower body extremities segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020. Wide accessibility of lower body extremity devices, launch of new and advanced robotic prosthetic products, and rise in the number of people with lower body amputation are factors driving growth of this segment.
By end-use, hospital segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020. Growth of this segment can be attributed to rising cases of severe injuries and road accidents across the globe. Increase in the number of patients suffering from physical trauma, adoption of advanced technologies around the world, and sustainable reimbursement policies are also contributing to market growth.
Demand for robotic prosthetic is increasing due to its ability to make a limb function normally after the loss of the natural limb. Increasing prevalence of various diseases that result in loss of limb is driving market growth.
Robotic prosthetic market in North America accounted for largest revenue share in 2020, which can be attributed to factors such as increasing expenditure on healthcare, increasing number of hospitals, and advancement in robotics technology used in robotic prosthetic. Government initiatives to advance robotic technology and prevent amputations are also expected to support regional market growth.
Major players in the market include Artificial Limbs and Appliances, Endolite, Hansen Medical Inc., HDT Global Inc., Open Bionics, Ottobock, Ossur, ReWalk Robotics, Smith & Nephew, SynTouch Inc., The Shadow Robot Company, and Touch Bionics.
To know more about the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/robotic-prosthetic-market
Robotic Prosthetic Market Segmentation:
Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)
Prosthetic Arms
Prosthetic Ankle/Feet
Prosthetic Knees
Prosthetic Hands
Others
Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)
Bluetooth
Microprocessor
Myoelectric Technology
Targeted Muscle Reinnervation
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)
Upper Body Extremities
Lower Body Extremities
End-Use (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)
Hospitals
Ambulatory Surgical Centers
Clinics
Global Robotic Prosthetic Market Report: Regional Segmentation
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
U.K.
Italy
France
BENELUX
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Rest of APAC
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of LATAM
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
A.E.
South Africa
Rest of MEA
Download Summary @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/download-summary-form/4913
Global Robotic Prosthetic Market: Table of Contents
Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources
1.1. Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Research Sources
1.4.1. Primary Sources
1.4.2. Secondary Sources
1.4.3. Paid Sources
1.5. Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
Chapter 3. Key Insights
Chapter 4. Global Pharma & Healthcare Market Segmentation
4.1. Global Pharma & Healthcare Market COVID-19 Impact Analysis
4.2. Industrial Outlook
4.2.1. Market indicators analysis
4.2.2. Market drivers’ analysis
4.2.3. Market restraints analysis
4.3. Technological Insights
4.4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.5. Regulatory Framework
4.6. Price trend Analysis
4.7. Competitive Metric Space Analysis
Request a customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/4913
Frequently Asked Questions Answered in the Report:
What is the estimated revenue growth rate of the global Robotic Prosthetic market over the forecast period?
What are the major factors driving the global market revenue growth?
Which are the leading manufacturers and suppliers in the global Robotic Prosthetic market?
Which regional market is expected to lead in terms of revenue share in the global Robotic Prosthetic market over the forecast years?
What are the key outcomes of SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis of the market?
Browse More Reports:
Cardiovascular Devices Market @ https://www.biospace.com/article/cardiovascular-devices-market-size-to-reach-usd-78-79-billion-by-2028-reports-and-data/
DNA and Gene Chip Market @ https://www.biospace.com/article/dna-and-gene-chip-market-size-to-reach-usd-14-01-billion-by-2028-reports-and-data/
Exoskeleton Market @ https://www.biospace.com/article/exoskeleton-market-to-reach-usd-8-21-billion-by-2028-reports-and-data/
Hernia Mesh Market @ https://www.biospace.com/article/hernia-mesh-market-size-to-reach-usd-6-17-billion-in-2028-reports-and-data/
Nucleic Acid Testing Market @ https://www.biospace.com/article/nucleic-acid-testing-market-to-reach-usd-4-70-billion-by-2028-reports-and-data/
Thank you for reading our report. Please connect with us to know more about the report and its customization feature. Our team will ensure the report is well suited to meet your requirements.
About Reports and Data
Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients to make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Products, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.
Tushar Rajput
Reports and Data
+ + 12127101370
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn