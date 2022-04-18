Canine Atopic Dermatitis Market Revenue, Growth Factors, Trends, Key Companies, Forecast To 2028

Reports And Data

Growing demand for canine atopic dermatitis treatment products and increasing incidence of allergies in dogs are key factors driving market growth

NEW YORK , NY, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global canine atopic dermatitis market size is expected to reach USD 1,998.9 Million in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 8.8% over the forecast period, according to latest report by Reports and Data. Steady revenue growth of the global canine atopic dermatitis market can be attributed to growing prevalence of atopic dermatitis among dog breeds such as Golden Retriever, Labrador, and pugs.

Advancement in atopic dermatitis treatment is expected to drive growth of the global market during the forecast period. Increasing number of veterinary doctors, along with growth in the number of veterinary hospitals and clinics, are contributing to market growth. Presence of strong drug channel, launch of new products, and increasing investments by big market players, along with growing awareness among people about maintaining proper pet hygiene, are increasing demand for canine atopic dermatitis treatment products, which is driving revenue growth of the global market.

Furthermore, strict government rules and policies to put restrictions on the use of human drugs on animals, adoption of advanced treatment procedures in veterinary hospitals and clinics, and rising animal healthcare expenditure are expected to boost canine atopic dermatitis market growth during the forecast period.

However, inadequate medical facilities, poor healthcare infrastructure, and lack of awareness about canine atopic dermatitis among people in underdeveloped countries may hamper market growth over the forecast period.

Some Key Highlights From the Report:

By product type, glucocorticoids segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020, which can be attributed to growing acceptance of glucocorticoids due to their easy availability and exceptional efficacy in treating various skin inflammation in animals. Glucocorticoids are also cost-effective and can reduce pain with less side effects, which is further increasing their adoption.

By distribution channel, retail segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020. Increasing demand for canine atopic dermatitis products and their easy availability in retail pharmacy stores are major factors driving growth of this segment.

Demand for canine atopic dermatitis products is increasing due to advancement in technology and launch of new products in the market. Additionally, rising incidence of skin allergy in pets is leading to increasing adoption of canine atopic dermatitis treatment products, which is further boosting market growth.

Canine atopic dermatitis market in North America accounted for largest revenue share in 2020, which can be attributed to the presence of beneficial reimbursement policies and increase in the number of pet dogs suffering from atopic dermatitis in the region. Availability of sophisticated technologies and well-developed veterinary hospitals are also supporting growth of this regional market.

Major players operating in the global market include AB Science SA, Boehringer Ingelheim, Ceva Sante Animale, Dechra Veterinary Products, Elanco, Kindred Biosciences Inc., Merck and Co., Inc., Nextmune, Toray Industries Inc., Vetoquinol UK Ltd, and Zoetis.

The report also offers detailed insights about market segmentation based on type, application and regional bifurcation:

Canine Atopic Dermatitis Market Segmentation:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Glucocorticoids

Antihistamines

Immunosuppressants

MAbs

Others

Distribution Channel (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Veterinary Hospitals/Clinics

Retail

E-commerce

Mode of Administration Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Topical

Oral

Injectable

Regional Outlook:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

Italy

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E.

South Africa

Rest of MEA

