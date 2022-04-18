HCM Communist Youth Union and SABECO enter three-year partnership

VIETNAM, April 18 -

The Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (HCYU) and the Saigon Beer-Alcohol-Beverage Corporation (SABECO) signed a three-year strategic partnership. — Photo courtesy of the organisers

HÀ NỘI — The HCM Communist Youth Union (HCYU) and the Saigon Beer-Alcohol-Beverage Corporation (SABECO) signed a long-term strategic and sustainable cooperation agreement on Monday.

The three-year co-operation for 2022-24 will focus on four main areas: national development activities, with a focus on promoting and supporting the development of young talent; accompanying youth in business start-ups, starting a career, livelihood support, training and improving the competitiveness of small and medium household business; as well as encouraging and honouring exemplary workers.

The cultural preservation activities will encourage a healthy, positive living culture in the community, such as physical and sports activities and spiritual strengthening activities.

Bennett Neo, General Director of SABECO, delivered a speech at the signing ceremony. —Photo courtesy of the organisers

They will also implement activities that promote a civil lifestyle, healthy living and responsible drinking, especially among youth.

Finally, the sustainable development activities will be promoted through activities that encourage the youth to protect the environment.

Both parties agreed on their respective area of responsibility in jointly implementing activities in provinces and cities nationwide.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Ngô Văn Cường, Secretary of the Central Committee of the HCYU, said: “Both sides have determined that this is a comprehensive cooperation programme with specific contents, detailed assignments and clear tasks for SABECO and the Committees and Departments of the HCYU."

"This joint programme will also continue to create a favourable mechanism focusing on supporting start-ups; cleaning up the seaside, promoting indigenous products of Việt Nam and sustainable development activities for young people.

"With the successful signing of the cooperation programme and the establishment of precise content, we hope that there will be meaningful programmes and activities in the near future, realising the strengths and potential of both sides towards the common goal of a sustainable Việt Nam.”

Bennett Neo, General Director of SABECO, said: “As a company that has accompanied Việt Nam over the past 147 years, SABECO has always attempted to create positive changes to raise the stature of the Vietnamese brand while also promoting positive development for the community. Our Sustainable Development Strategy revolves around four pillars: the country, culture, consumption, and conservation.

"SABECO is honoured to accompany the HCM Communist Youth Union in the journey to initiate and organise meaningful activities for the community, and the youth in particular. This strengthens our commitment to sustainable development for the prosperity of the country and people of Việt Nam.”

In 2021, as the pandemic created countless social disturbances, SABECO, with its Bia Saigon brand, has coordinated with HCYU to implement many meaningful activities, including the social movement “Collecting a Million Stars” – encouraging the community to join hands and share the spirit of “Going Forward Together” and supporting small household businesses in HCM City that were severely impacted by the pandemic.

In addition, the recent “Tết One Home” campaign donated 1,530 coach tickets, 270 air tickets and 200 ship tickets to exemplary factory workers and Youth Unionists who volunteered in COVID-19 prevention.

These activities have created a solid basis for SABECO and the HCYU to aim for an even more comprehensive cooperative relationship starting from 2022 onwards through a three year partnership. — VNS