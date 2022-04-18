Temperature Monitoring Devices Market To Enhance Performance With Wearable Devices

Temperature Monitoring Devices Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The companies in the global temperature monitoring devices market are focusing on the manufacturing of wearable temperature monitoring devices. The wearable thermometer is a digital thermometer that measures the temperature by using a medium like a touch, patch. It is connected to smart devices like phones, tablets, laptops and allows continuous monitoring of temperatures. Products like the fit bit, apple watch, temperature strips, temperature patches are wearable temperature monitoring devices that are widely used for monitoring temperature.

The increase in the prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases is causing a positive impact on the temperature monitoring devices market. Certain infectious diseases like Dengue, Zika, Malaria, Ebola require continuous monitoring of temperature to give appropriate treatment and save lives. Also, the temperature of patients with other chronic diseases such as cardiovascular diseases and kidney-related diseases has to be monitored continuously especially when they are hospitalized as temperature monitoring gives an overview of their body functioning. Most recently, the COVID-19 pandemic has more than 19,365,157 active cases around the globe and increased body temperature is one of the main symptoms of this disease, causing the demand for temperature monitoring devices to increase by several folds. Therefore, the prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases is expected to propel the market growth of temperature monitoring devices during the forecast period.

The global temperature monitoring devices market size is expected to grow from $2.98 billion in 2021 to $3.40 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.2%. The global temperature monitoring market size is expected to grow to $5.47 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 12.6%.

The healthcare temperature monitoring devices market is experiencing massive growth due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Temperature monitoring of individuals or suspected patients is the first mode of diagnosis for COVID-19 used across various types of entities including airports, offices, clinics, hospitals, and homecare. Also, infected patients' vital signs are required to be monitored both at hospitals and at home, as a primary examination to track the infection.

Major players covered in the global temperature monitoring devices industry are 3M Company, Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Cosinuss GmbH, Helen of Troy Limited, Koninklijke Philips N.V, Microlife Corporation, Omron Healthcare, Terumo Corporation, Welch Allyn, Inc, and C. R. Bard.

TBRC’s global temperature monitoring devices market analysis report is segmented by type into contact-based temperature monitoring systems, non-contact-based temperature monitoring systems, by application into oral cavity, rectum, ear, others, by end-user into hospital and surgical centers, nursing facilities, ambulatory care centers, home care, others.



