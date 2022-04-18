Microbiology Diagnostic Devices and Equipment Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 15% Through 2026

Microbiology Diagnostic Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Microbiology Diagnostic Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Microbiology Diagnostic Devices and Equipment Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the microbiology diagnostics devices and equipment market size is expected to grow from $3.42 billion in 2021 to $3.98 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.4%. As per TBRC’s microbiology diagnostic devices and equipment market research the market size is expected to grow to $6.85 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 14.6%. Increasing funding of public and private investments in medical devices is driving the growth of the microbiology diagnostics market.

The microbiology diagnostics devices and equipment market consist of sales of microbiology diagnostics devices and equipment and related services. Microbiology diagnostics devices and equipment are used to diagnose infectious diseases by examining pathogens. These instruments include incubators, autoclave sterilizers, anaerobic culture systems, blood culture systems, gram strainers, microscopes, mass spectrometers, molecular diagnostic instruments, reagents pathogen-specific kits, and general reagents.

Global Microbiology Diagnostic Devices and Equipment Market Trends

Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) technologies are increasing their prevalence in the microbiology diagnostic devices market due to their cost effectiveness, sensitivity to detect low-frequency variants, and comprehensive genomic coverage. Next-Generation Sequencing or high throughput sequencing or Massively Parallel Sequencing (MPS) is a method of sequencing genomes with the ability to sequence hundreds to thousands of genes or gene regions and the capability to detect novel resistance genes (ARG) in bacteria.

Global Microbiology Diagnostic Devices and Equipment Market Segments

The global microbiology diagnostics devices and equipment market is segmented:

By Type: Laboratory Instruments, Microbiology Analysers

By End-User: Hospitals, Diagnostic Centres, Customer Lab Service Providers, Academic Institutes, Research Institutes

By Laboratory Instrument: Incubators, Gram Stainers, Bacterial Colony Counters, Petri Dish Fillers, Automated Culture Systems

By Microbiology Analyzer: Microbiology Diagnostics Instruments, Microscopes

By Reagent: Pathogen-Specific Kits, General Reagents

By Geography: The global microbiology diagnostics devices and equipment market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Microbiology Diagnostic Devices and Equipment Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides microbiology diagnostics devices and equipment global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global microbiology diagnostics devices and equipment market, microbiology diagnostics devices and equipment market share, microbiology diagnostics devices and equipment market segments and geographies, microbiology diagnostics devices and equipment market players, microbiology diagnostics devices and equipment market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The microbiology diagnostics devices and equipment market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Microbiology Diagnostic Devices and Equipment Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Becton Dickinnson and Company, Biomerieux, Danaher, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Abbott Laboratories, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Bruker Corporation, Neogen Corporation, Merck KGaA, and Charles River Laboratories International Inc.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And so much more.

