Anesthesia Disposables Market Growth Is Aided By The Increasing Aging Population

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The increase in the aging population leads to increased surgeries driving the global anesthesia disposables market growth. Increasing life expectancies paired with age-related comorbidities have resulted in the growth of the elderly population who undergo surgeries. The prevalence of cardiovascular disease, arthritis, thyroid disease, and emphysema is steadily increasing, which is proportionally increasing the number of surgeries coupled with the growing prevalence of diseases. According to the anesthesia disposables market analysis, these diseases are found mainly in elderly people, which is increasing the consumption of anesthesia disposables as they are widely used in surgical procedures and are driving the anesthesia disposables market in the forecast period.

The global anesthesia disposables market size is expected to grow from $0.92 billion in 2021 to $1.00 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4%. The global anesthesia disposables market share is expected to grow to $1.30 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.0%.

The demand for cuffed endotracheal tubes (ETTs) in pediatrics is growing as compared to uncuffed ETTs. During pediatric anesthesia, general endotracheal intubation is commonly performed for airway management and positive pressure ventilation. Traditionally, uncuffed endotracheal tubes are recommended for children up to eight years old. But the major disadvantages of the uncuffed ETTs such as an increase in air leakage around the tube, make it difficult to ensure that the child is breathing adequate amounts of oxygen. In addition, the measurement of tidal volume is also compromised. Uncuffed ETTs also allow waste anesthetic gases to escape, contributing significantly to operating room contamination and rendering the anesthetic procedure more expensive. Therefore, the trend is towards increasing the usage of cuffed ETTs for pediatric procedures.

Major players covered in the global anesthesia disposables market are Ambu A/S, Medline Industries Inc, Smiths Medical, Teleflex Inc, Vyaire Medical Inc, Armstrong Medical Ltd, Hamilton Medical AG, Intersurgical Ltd, Medtronic Plc, and Mercury Medical.

TBRC’s global anesthesia disposables market report is segmented by product into anesthesia breathing circuits, endotracheal tubes, anesthesia gas masks, laryngeal mask airway, by end-user into hospitals, clinics, home care settings, others, by patient group into neonatal, adult, pediatric.

