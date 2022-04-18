India Refrigerated Trucks Market Share, Size, Analysis, Industry Growth and Forecast 2021-2026

India Refrigerated Trucks Market Report

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “India Refrigerated Trucks Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the india refrigerated trucks market to grow at a CAGR of 19% during 2021-2026.

Refrigerated trucks are the vehicles designed to carry perishable goods at lower temperatures to prevent contamination or spoilage. These trucks are mainly equipped with a mechanical refrigerating system containing dry ice (solid carbon dioxide) as a cooling agent that maintains the temperature below the freezing point. As a result, refrigerated trucks are widely used to transport various temperature-sensitive items, such as meat, fish, dairy products, fruits, vegetables, pharmaceuticals, confectioneries, etc.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

India Refrigerated Trucks Market Trends:

The expanding cold chain logistics sector in India is primarily catalyzing the market growth for refrigerated trucks. Furthermore, the increasing consumer inclination towards frozen, processed, and ready-to-eat food variants, due to busy work schedules and sedentary lifestyles of the consumers, is further propelling the market growth. Besides this, with the proliferation of e-commerce platforms, the availability of food products is witnessing a rise across numerous online distribution channels. This is also augmenting the adoption of refrigerated trucks for supply-based applications. Besides this, continuous advancements in the healthcare sector, especially in light of the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak, have resulted in the increased need for safe transportation of temperature-sensitive products, such as vaccines, clinical trial materials, biopharmaceuticals, etc. Moreover, the growing incorporation of phase change material (PCM) in truck refrigeration systems to offer improved energy efficiency is expected to further strengthen the market in the coming years.

India Refrigerated Trucks Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Carrier Airconditioning & Refrigeration Limited (Carrier Global Corporation), Ice Make Refrigeration Limited, JCBL Limited, KOLD SEAL, Motherson Sumi System Ltd, Subros Limited, Surin International Private Limited, Tata Motors Limited, Trane Technologies India Pvt Ltd and TransACNR.

The report has segmented the market on the basis on region, vehicle capacity gvw, sector, body type, application.

Breakup by Vehicle Capacity GVW:

02 – 4.5 Tons

7 – 7.5 Tons

11-12 Tons

18.5 Tons

28.5 Tons

35 Tons

Breakup by Sector:

Organized Sector

Breakup by Body Type:

Fully Built

Customizable

Breakup by Application:

Meat and Fish

Dairy Products

Fruits & Vegetables

Confectionaries

Pharmaceutical

Others

Breakup by Region:

North India

West and Central India

South India

East India

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

