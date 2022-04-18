Submit Release
United States Fire Sprinklers Market | Size, Growth, Trends and Analysis 2021-2026

SHERIDAN, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, title “United States Fire Sprinklers Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026.' the US fire sprinklers market reached a value of US$ 4.7 Billion in 2020.A fire sprinkler represents a type of fire protection system with sprinkler heads installed in ceilings or sidewalls and connected to an active water supply through piping and fittings. In the event of a fire breaking out, the air directly above heats up rapidly. As hot air rises and spreads across the ceiling, it reaches the sprinkler heads, which raises the temperature and activates the system, thereby setting off a chain reaction. A fire sprinkler is deemed to be one of the safest methods to suppress a fire at an early stage so as to prevent it from growing and expanding further. Consequently, fire sprinklers are extensively utilized across commercial and residential buildings.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report

The escalating incidences of fire accidents across several industries, including oil and gas, mining, petrochemical, etc., which deal with flammable materials regularly, are primarily driving the United States fire sprinklers market. Moreover, the increasing number of offices, retail shops, entertainment centers, hospitals, schools, etc., is also catalyzing the product demand. In addition to this, several government bodies are organizing informative seminars and implementing favorable regulations to encourage or mandate the installation of fire sprinklers across the country, which is also positively influencing the market growth. Furthermore, the introduction of high-performance systems with minimal water wastage and thermal radiation technology to detect fires is expected to bolster the United States fire sprinklers market over the forecasted period. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the US fire sprinklers market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.

Competitive Landscape:

American Fire Protection Group, Inc.
American Fire Systems, Inc.
American Fire Protection Inc.
Western States Fire Protection Company
United States Alliance Fire Protection, Inc.
Johnson Controls
Siemens AG
Minimax GmbH & Co. KG
Hochiki Corporation
API Group Inc., etc.

Market Break by Components

Fire Sprinklers Structure
Pipe
Valves and Fittings
Sprinkler Heads
Others
Fire Response System
Fire Alarm Devices
Lightening
Voice/Public Alert
Secure Communication
Fire Detectors and Control Panels
Fire Suppression Reagent
Water
Foam
Gas
Chemicals

Market Break by Fire Sprinkler System

Wet Sprinkler System
Dry Sprinkler System
Pre-action Sprinkler System
Deluge System
Others

Market Break by Service

Installation/ Design
Maintenance
Engineering and Fabrication
Others

Market Break by Application

Commercial
Industrial
Residential 

Market Break by Region

Northeast
Midwest
South
West

Key highlights of the report:                                                             

Market Performance (2015-2020)
Market Outlook (2021-2026)
Market Trends
Market Drivers and Success Factors
The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
Value Chain Analysis
Structure of the Global Market
Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

