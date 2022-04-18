Cancer and Tumor profiling Market Size, Key Players, Trends, Competitive And Regional Forecast To 2028

Reports And Data

Rising number of cancer cases worldwide and increasing spending by governments of various countries globally on cancer research & development are Key factors

NEW YORK , NY, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global cancer/tumor profiling market size is expected to reach USD 18.13 Billion in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 10.3% over the forecast period, according to latest report by Reports and Data. Rapid market revenue growth can be attributed to benefits of cancer/tumor profiling in cancer treatment. Cancer/tumor profiling facilitates early treatment of patients and discovery of targeted medicine. It also helps in lowering mortality rates and in collecting more data on different types of cancer at various stages.

Cancer/tumor profiling enables doctors to confirm presence of cancer from various proteins, biomarkers, or gene mutations within tissues. This method helps in predicting recurrences of cancer and its spread within the body. Profiling helps oncologists plan treatment in the most effective way to cure this disease.

Growing investments by private players on new technologies and government spending on healthcare are increasing demand for cancer/tumor profiling. Cancer/tumor profiling is one of the most effective tools in diagnosing cancer at early stages. It can help in collecting information about specific genes and biomarkers that are highly responsible for mutation. As cancer is an inheritable disease, upcoming generations can be protected from it with the help of cancer/tumor profiling.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

By cancer type, lung cancer segment revenue is expected to grow at a faster rate over the forecast period. Increasing cases of lung cancer have been observed across the globe. Cancer/tumor profiling for lung cancer is of utmost importance as a decent number of biomarkers have been recognized, and so this cancer can be treated with targeted medicine.

Biomarkers are those biological molecules that are used to detect presence of any abnormality in cells in the human body. It is generally found in blood, other body fluids, or tissues. Cancer/tumor profiling technologies help in identifying these biomarkers at the earliest and thereby helps in reducing mortality rates.

By technology, next-generation sequencing (NGS) segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020. This technology is known for its ultra-high output, scalability, and speed. A deep study of genetically mutated regions and rapid sequencing of whole genomes are key functionalities of NGS in cancer/tumor profiling.

The cancer/tumor profiling market in North America accounted for largest revenue share in 2020, due to growing initiatives by governments to promote innovation in the oncology field and rising cases of metastatic cancer in the region. Additionally, presence of various major players such as Illumina Inc. and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. in the region is boosting revenue growth of the market in this region.

In November 2021, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. received approval from FDA for the device named QuantStudio-7 Pro Dx Real-Time PCR System as a class II medical device. This device is known for fast ramp-up with no specialized training and various other in-built technologies to support productivity.

Companies profiled in the global market report include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Illumina Inc., Siemens AG, F.Hoffmann La Roche Ltd, Nanostring Technologies Inc., BioGenex, Neogenomics Laboratories Inc., HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc., Perkin Elmer Inc, CellCarta Inc, Ribomed Biotechnologies Inc, Perthera, Qiagen N.V., and Personalis Inc.

The report also offers detailed insights about market segmentation based on type, application and regional bifurcation:

Cancer and Tumor Profiling Market Segmentation:

Cancer Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Lung Cancer

Breast Cancer

Colorectal Cancer

Prostate Cancer

Melanoma

Ovarian Cancer

Stomach Cancer

Pancreatic Cancer

Thyroid Cancer

Sarcoid

Other

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Immunohistochemistry(IHC)

Fluorescence in situ Hybridization (FISH)

Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS)

Quantitative Polymerase Chain Reaction (qPCR)

Chromogenic in Situ Hybridization (CISH)

Microarray

Others

Biomarker Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Genetic

Protein

Others

Process Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Genomics

Proteomics

Epigenetics

Metabolomics

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Research

Clinical

Machine learning

Regional Outlook:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

Italy

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E.

South Africa

Rest of MEA

