Saffron Market Size, Share, Demand, Leading Companies, Growth, Opportunity and Industry Trends 2022-2027

SHERIDAN, WY, USA, April 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Saffron Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, the global saffron market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 8.03% during 2022-2027. Saffron is a golden-colored, aromatic spice that is extracted from the filaments of the crocus sativus plant. It is commercially available in the thread, liquid, and powder forms that are later used as a flavoring and coloring agent in several food products. Saffron is a rich source of various vitamins and dietary minerals and exhibits antioxidant, anti-depressant, and antiseptic properties, due to which it is largely used in the treatment of cold, cough, asthma, and measles. Apart from this, it is extensively used in the manufacturing of dietary supplements, food additives, aromas, skincare products, and cosmetics.

Market Trends and Drivers:

The rising use of saffron as an ingredient in several food and beverages represents the key factor driving the global saffron market growth. Additionally, saffron possesses dermatological properties owing to which it is being adopted in the cosmetics industry for manufacturing various skincare products, such as cleansers, lotions, fairness creams, and anti-blemish products. This, in turn, is acting as another growth-inducing factor. Apart from this, the availability of organic and chemical-free saffron and the rising health consciousness among consumers are creating a positive outlook for the market.

Saffron Market 2022-2027 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the saffron market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

• Esfedan Trading

• Flora Saffron

• Gohar Saffron

• Great American Spice Company

• HEA&CO

• Mehr Saffron Company

• Rowhani Saffron Co.

• Safrante Global Company S.L.U.

• Taj Agro International

• Tarvand Saffron Co.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global saffron market on the basis of type, form, application and region.

Breakup by Type:

• Organic

• Conventional

Breakup by Form:

• Thread

• Powder

• Liquid

Breakup by Application:

• Food

• Pharmaceuticals

• Cosmetics

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iran, Others)

