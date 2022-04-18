Forensic Psychiatrist Dr. A. E. Daniel, MD to be Featured on Close Up Radio

COLUMBUS, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Suicide continues to be the leading cause of deaths in US jails, state, and federal prisons according to the U.S. Bureau of Justice Statistics. The suicide rates have remained staggeringly high, with a disproportionate number of inmates having psychiatric disorders. Although current methods and practices have been helpful to a certain degree, they remain grossly inadequate continuing to pose a serious challenge as suicides remain steadily on the rise.

Dr. Daniel is a top-notch, highly sought-after forensic psychiatrist for over forty years of experience with a significant amount of his work focused on prison populations.

“The inmates are continually at a potentially increased risk of taking their lives,” says Dr. Daniel. “With my exclusive perspective on correctional psychiatry and the psychology of suicide, I am committed to saving lives by increasing public and professional awareness, applying innovative approaches, along with vital recommendations that address, improve, and minimize the risk of suicide among incarcerated individuals.”

In a career spanning over four decades, Dr. Daniel’s dedicated research and advocacy work have earned him considerable recognition in the field of forensic psychiatry. Beginning his career in 1973 after post-doctoral training at the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences in Bangalore, India, Dr. Daniel immigrated to the U.S. and trained in psychiatry at University of Missouri. He worked at Mid-Missouri Mental Health Center, a premier Institution under the Missouri Department of Mental Health, becoming its Chief Executive Officer. In 1992, Dr. Daniel launched his private practice and began consulting on criminal and civic forensic cases. In 1999 he was appointed director of psychiatric services for The Missouri Department of Corrections where he began questioning the complex phenomenon of inmate suicide and endeavored to find out why. He researched, analyzed, and collaborated with correctional staff, consequently publishing several articles on key findings. Today, he has established himself as one of the world’s foremost experts on suicide prevention and intervention strategies. He is a known expert consultant in suicide related lawsuits in the US.

According to Dr. Daniel, suicide in jails and prisons are mostly preventable. He notes a variety of strategies should be considered. For instance, correctional officers and mental health professionals should be aware of the emotional and mental health needs of inmates. Additionally, Dr. Daniel encourages listening and expressing empathy. This will refocus their thinking also known as cognitive reframing. Medications are also an indispensable suicide prevention tool.

Dr. Daniel says preventive efforts are key in saving lives and avoiding lawsuits.

“Collaborative efforts take precedence, encouraging psychiatrists to cultivate good working relationships with correction officers, implementing suicide prevention programs, and encouraging all-inclusive treatment programs.”

Moreover, comprehensive mental health programs must be established for highly anxious depressed inmates to lessen the opportunity for self -harm. Training correctional officers and mental health and medical staff to deal with suicidal inmates is extremely crucial.

Dr. Daniel’s knowledge and expertise inspired him to write his book Suicide in Jails and Prisons- Preventive and Legal Perspective A Guide For Correctional officers, Mental health staff, Experts and Attorneys.

‘My hope is to share my personal and professional knowledge and expertise on inmate self- injurious behaviors and how we can save their lives.”

www.PrisonSuicideExpertWitness.com

