Tensiometer Market Size hit USD 205.6 Million at CAGR of 8%, By 2028

Tensiometer Market Size – USD 111.2 million in 2020, Market Growth: CAGR of 8% Market Trends – increasing demand quality. Control and R&D in industries

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Tensiometer Market size is expected to reach USD 205.6 million in 2028 at a CAGR of 8% according to a new report by Reports and Data.

One of the key factors driving the global tensiometer market is the expansion of industries that commonly use tensiometers. Tensiometers, for example, are commonly used in process monitoring and quality control, both of which are critical aspects in the production of coating, painting, electroplating, gluing, washing, and a variety of other chemical processes. They can also calculate the complex surface tension of liquids, allowing them to be used in both research and development labs and in manufacturing plants for process monitoring. The demand for tensiometer is expected to expand significantly over the forecast period as pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies increase their R&D spending, oil and gas exploration projects gain traction, manufacturing processes become more impeccable, quality management becomes tighter, and technologies become more advanced.

The slow transition from conventional to more modern approaches, as well as a scarcity of qualified workers, would limit market development.

The key players in the global tensiometer market are KRÜSS GmbH (Germany), DataPhysics Instruments GmbH (Germany), Biolin Scientific AB (Sweden), Kyowa Interface Science Co. Ltd. (Japan), LAUDA Scientific GmbH (Germany), TECLIS Scientific (France), Apex Instruments Co. Pvt. Ltd. (India), Pro-Pack Materials (Singapore), USA KINO Industry Co. Ltd. (US), and Kibron Inc. Oy (Finland).

Key Highlights From The Report:

• Biolin Scientific introduced the Attension Theta Flex, a new optical tensiometer, in February 2019. Because of the modular nature with multiple measurement choices and all-inclusive software, the Attension Theta Flex will perform all measurements in one instrument. It has a completely new design DNA in both hardware and software, making it suitable for both industrial and research applications.

• Various types of tensiometers include optical tensiometers, force tensiometers, volumetric tensiometers, bubble pressure tensiometers, and accessories. The optical tensiometers segment had the highest market share in 2020.

• Based on the end user, the tensiometer market is segmented into chemical, oil & gas, nuclear, pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical, medical device, cosmetic, and other industries. The chemical industry segment accounted for the largest share of the tensiometer market in 2020.

• In 2020, Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share of the tensiometer market. Growth in China's chemical industry, India's oil and gas industry, India's rising demand for primary energy, and Asia's medical device and pharmaceutical industries are all driving the tensiometer industry forward.

• Increased investment in the oil and gas industry is also helping to grow the tensiometer market.

• The tensiometer demand in North America will be boosted by the region's thriving pharmaceutical industry.

Segments Covered in the Report

This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2018 to 2028. For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data has segmented the global tensiometer market report on the basis of product, end user, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2028)

• Optical Tensiometers

• Force Tensiometers

• Volumetric Tensiometers

• Bubble Pressure Tensiometers

• Accessories

End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2028)

• Chemical

• Oil & Gas

• Energy

• Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical

• Medical Device

• Cosmetic

• Other Industries

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2028)

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o U.K.

o Italy

o France

o BENELUX

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o South Korea

o Rest of APAC

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Rest of LATAM

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o U.A.E.

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

