Cataract Surgical Devices Market Report 2022-2027, Size, Share, Trends and Forecast

cataract surgery devices market size

The global cataract surgical devices market size is expected to reach US$ 10.66 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 4.48% during 2022-2027.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest research study, "Cataract Surgical Devices Market Report: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" has been added by IMARC Group. The global cataract surgical devices market size reached US$ 8.12 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 10.66 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 4.48% during 2022-2027.

A cataract is an eye-related illness wherein the natural lens becomes cloudy or foggy and cannot be rectified with lenses or spectacles. It is an age-associated disease that generally affects individuals above 40 years of age. However, it can also occur in children and young adults after an eye injury or illness. Some of the common symptoms associated with this disease are blurry vision, night blindness, color fading, increased sensitivity to bright lights, and double vision. To treat cataracts, surgery is performed in which the clouded natural lens is replaced with an artificial lens. The treatment is widely considered to be safe as it is performed using advanced devices and laser-assisted technology.

Get a PDF Sample for more detailed market insights: https://www.imarcgroup.com/cataract-surgical-devices-market/requestsample

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Market Trends:

One of the major factors propelling the growth of the market is a rise in the geriatric population across the globe. Exposure to ultraviolet radiation, cigarette smoke, and alcohol can also damage the function of eye cells gradually, which causes oxidative stress and makes people vulnerable to cataracts. Besides this, technological advancements in ophthalmology have led to increased confidence among patients regarding the safety of surgical procedures, which, in turn, is contributing to the market growth. For instance, the development of femtosecond laser technology has helped in precise lens centration. Furthermore, governments of several countries are taking initiatives and introducing healthcare schemes to financially help cataract patients, thereby boosting the growth of the market.

Global Cataract Surgical Devices Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Abbott Laboratories, Hoya Corporation, Carl Zeiss Meditec, Alcon Laboratories, Inc., and Essilor.

For more information about this report visit: https://bit.ly/3eov5Zl

The report has segmented the market on the basis of Product Type, End-User and Region.

Market Breakup by Product Type

Intraocular Lenses

Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Devices

Femtosecond Laser

Phacoemulsification Equipment

Others

Market Breakup by End-Use

Hospitals

Eye Care Clinics

Eye Treatment and Surgical Centres

Market Breakup by Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Browse related reports:

Vision Care Market 2022-2027: Industry Analysis, Share, Size, Trends and Research Report

Europe Medical Cannabis Market: https://bit.ly/3jNEvlj

Artificial Organs Market Research Report: https://bit.ly/2YVXfUP

Blood Culture Test Market Research Report: https://bit.ly/2M8FID1

Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology (INAAT) Market Report 2021-26: COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Hemodialysis Market Research Report: https://bit.ly/2YriVct

Metabolomics Market Research Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/metabolomics-market

GCC Health Insurance Market: https://bit.ly/2BQMISZ

Freeze-Drying Equipment Market: https://bit.ly/3rzVVWR