Robredo-Pangilinan leadership our best hope for better governance - De Lima

Re-electionist Senator Leila M. de Lima stressed that the tandem of Presidentiable and Vice President Leni Robredo and running mate Sen. Kiko Pangilinan is the best combination for a dynamic, multi-sectoral and grassroots governance for the next six years.

De Lima, who is running under the Robredo-Pangilinan ticket, highlighted how the two have combined training in economics and law, have real-life experience in executive and legislative functions, and not one has been accused of corruption.

"Solid ang track record nilang dalawa, mahaba ang resibo, at nakatapak ang karanasan sa komunidad at laylayan. Kaya wala tayong iiwan sa kanila. Leni-Kiko ang ating titindigan," she said.

"Si Sen. Kiko ay higit isang dekada nang nakababad sa sektor ng magsasaka at mangingisda. Sa food security malawak ang kaalaman niya at malaki ang maitutulong sa bansa.

"Wag nating kalimutan na isa s'ya sa mga lumaban sa rice smuggling, at mga problema sa mga ahensyang tulad ng National Irrigation Administration. Kasama ni VP Leni, sa kanilang dalawa, walang sektor na maiiwan. 'Yan ang best tandem," she added.

Robredo and Pangilinan continue to win the hearts of the Filipino electorate, as evident from the huge turnout of supporters in their rallies and their rise in recent surveys.

According to the Pulse Asia survey conducted on March 17-21, Robredo's numbers rose by nine percentage points, while Pangilinan's survey rating increased by four percentage points.

The lady Senator from Bicol said the only enemy for the Leni-Kiko tandem is fake news and spliced videos with a sting of the vilest propaganda, which the public need to continue combating.

"We know who benefits from it," De Lima said. "Kaya tindigan natin sila at ang katotohanan. Lansagin natin ang fake news, mga maling akusasyon at red-tagging saan man ito lumabas.

"Tatlong linggo na lang bago ang May 9. Ibuhos na natin ang ating buong lakas at sipag, puso at tapang, sa social media at house-to-house na kampanya," she added.

De Lima earlier deplored the fake news claiming that the supporters of Robredo-Pangilinan tandem who joined their campaign rallies were paid, as well as the recent spread of fake sex video involving Robredo's eldest daughter.

"Alam ng mga nasa likod ng paninirang ito ang pagdami ng mga sumusuporta sa Leni-Kiko tandem, kaya tinatangka na nila itong pigilan at pabagsakin. Pero lakas at puwersa ng taumbayan ang makakaharap nila, at taumbayan ang magtatagumpay,'' added De Lima.