On Sen. Leila M. de Lima's all-out support for Leni-Kiko Tandem

PHILIPPINES, April 17 - Press Release April 17, 2022

Dispatch from Crame No. 1247: On Sen. Leila M. de Lima's all-out support for Leni-Kiko Tandem

4/17/22

The Leni-Kiko tandem is the best combination for a dynamic, multi-sectoral and grassroots governance for the next six years, as both have combined training in economics and law, have real-life experience in executive and legislative functions, and not one has been tainted, and even accused of corruption.

Solid ang track record nilang dalawa, mahaba ang resibo, at nakatapak ang karanasan sa komunidad at laylayan. Kaya wala tayong iiwan sa kanila. Leni-Kiko ang ating titindigan.

Si Sen. Kiko ay higit isang dekada nang nakababad sa sektor ng magsasaka at mangingisda. Sa food security malawak ang kaalaman niya at malaki ang maitutulong sa bansa. Wag nating kalimutan na isa s'ya sa mga lumaban sa rice smuggling, at mga problema sa mga ahensyang tulad ng National Irrigation Administration. Kasama ni VP Leni, sa kanilang dalawa, walang sektor na maiiwan. 'Yan ang best tandem.

We need our two top leaders each one contributing to reverse the ongoing health and economic problems and prioritize always the welfare of the Filipino people, assuring us a law-based and vibrant democracy. Hindi yung mangangako now, budol later.

The only enemy for the Leni-Kiko tandem is fake news and spliced videos with a sting of the vilest propaganda. And we know who benefits from it.

Kaya tindigan natin sila at ang katotohanan. Lansagin natin ang fake news, mga maling akusasyon at red-tagging saan man ito lumabas. Tatlong linggo na lang bago ang May 9. Ibuhos na natin ang ating buong lakas at sipag, puso at tapang, sa social media at house-to-house na kampanya.

Kaya natin ito. Ipanalo natin ang Leni-Kiko tandem! ###

(Access the handwritten version of Dispatch No. 1247, here: https://issuu.com/senatorleilam.delima/docs/dispatch_from_crame_no._1247)

On Sen. Leila M. de Lima's all-out support for Leni-Kiko Tandem

