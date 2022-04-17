Suspect Sought in an Armed Robbery (Gun) and Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 1100 Block of U Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Third District are seeking to identify a suspect in reference to an Armed Robbery (Gun) and Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Friday, April 15, 2022, in the 1100 block of U Street, Northwest.

At approximately 2:40 am, members of the Third District responded to the listed location after hearing the sounds of gunshots. Upon their arrival, members located an adult male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. Detectives’ investigation determined that a robbery occurred at the listed location. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.