Suspect Sought in a Robbery (Stealth) Offense: 1400 Block of 14th Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Second District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect in reference to a Robbery (Stealth) offense that occurred on Saturday, April 16, 2022, in the 1400 block of 14th Street, Northwest.

At approximately 10:23 pm, the suspect approached the victim, inside of an establishment, at the listed location. The suspect took the victim’s wallet without the victim’s knowledge. The victim later confronted the suspect and was able to retrieve his wallet. The suspect then fled the scene.

The suspect was captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this individual, or has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.