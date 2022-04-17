Arrest Made in a Burglary One Offense: 3400 Block of Park Place, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fourth District announce an arrest has been made in reference to a Burglary One offense that occurred on Saturday, April 16, 2022, in the 3400 block of Park Place, Northwest.

At approximately 5:54 am, the suspect forcibly gained entry into an occupied residence at the listed location. The suspect took property then fled the scene. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers.

On Saturday, April 16, 2022, 41 year-old William Estes, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Burglary One.