Dominick Barbato Running for East Islip Board of Education Trustee

Dominick Barbato for East Islip Board of Education Elect Dominick Barbato May 17th at the ECC Building from 6am-9pm

Dominick Barbato announced he is running for the East Islip Board of Education. He will bring his passion for business and education to the position.

Education is the offspring of inspiration and we must empower and inspire the generations of tomorrow.” — Dominick Barbato

ISLIP TERRACE, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, April 18, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- ISLIP TERRACE, N.Y. – April 18, 2022 – Dominick Barbato announced today he is running for the East Islip Board of Education Trustee position. Dominick will bring his passion for business and education to the position.Barbato plans to add more transparency to the budget, cut wasteful spending, and start a future-proof digital initiative. In addition, he wants to ensure that all students have access to a quality education that prepares them for their future by putting students, community, and families first.Although he is not a traditional educator, Barbato has been educating many people through his content, which he produces online and offline. Barbato wants to amplify the community's concerns above all else because taxpayers need to know where their money goes to make informed decisions on how best to utilize resources."Investing in our future is critical, and as your Board of Education Trustee, I will make student success a priority. We need to revive forgotten programs that will attribute to future student success, cut wasteful spending, and advocate for student mental health," Barbato said. "My goal is to keep taxes low for our community stakeholders while providing more for our students with less. I am committed to being a voice for our students and ensuring that their education is a top priority. With your help, we can reach these goals and set our students up for success."Barbato has lived in East Islip for the past 26 years and is proud to call the community his home. He holds a B.A. in finance and economics and an MBA in organizational leadership. Dominick Barbato credits East Islip for inspiring him to find his passions early, shaping its future through business programs that helped mold who Dominick is today. If elected, he plans on further developing these programs and giving students more opportunities to learn what they love while also providing vocational education.Voting will be held on May 17th at the ECC building. For more information on Barbato, visit eipride.com or follow him on Facebook.

Investing in our future is critical, and as your Board of Education Trustee, I will make student success a priority.