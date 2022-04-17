Second Việt Nam Card Day introduces new tech

VIETNAM, April 17 -

Many young people are excited to participate in shopping with contactless payment at the stores. Photo vietnamplus.vn

HÀ NỘI — The second Việt Nam Card Day took place at Hà Nội’s Bách Khoa Stadium on Saturday with the theme Tự tin mở lối (Leading the way).

The event is jointly held by Tiền Phong (Vanguard) newspaper and the National Payment Corporation of Việt Nam (NAPAS) under the instruction of the State Bank of Việt Nam (SBV), aiming to promote non-cash payments and digital transformation in the country.

The two-day event includes main activities such as experiencing cashless payment technology at all of the booths, demonstrating the most modern and advanced bank card payment technology.

Visitors could access and experience VietQR technology at the check-in area and receive gifts and shopping activities; approach and experience digital technology such as contactless payment, QR code, NFC technology, digital banking, and eKYC technology.

The organisers will also provide information and warnings about risks in payment activities, help customers learn new criminal methods and tricks, and measures to avoid risks in payment activities.

Phạm Tiến Dũng, SBV’s Deputy Governor said: "The promotion of digital technology application, innovative business cooperation models in non-cash payment activities, and the Government’s facilitation management policy has helped Vietnamese banks create many safe, convenient and cost-effective payment products and services for people and businesses in the customer-centric direction.”

Nguyễn Quang Minh, General Director of NAPAS also said: “Through interactive activities and experiencing digital payment technology such as contactless chip card payments in purchases and VietQR payment, people attending the event will better understand the benefits of e-payment methods, thereby promoting the habit and forming the trend of digital payments.”

The first Việt Nam Card Day took place between November 7 and 8, 2020.

There have been more than 1.8 million accounts and 1.5 million cards opened by eKYC method in Việt Nam so far. In addition, non-cash payment activities through e-channels have grown strongly in the past five years, such as: the number of transactions via mobile increased by 50-80 per cent a year; via the internet increased by 35-40 per cent a year; the percentage of adults with payment accounts at banks reached 66 per cent. — VNS