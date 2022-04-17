Submit Release
PHILIPPINES, April 17 - Press Release April 16, 2022

Sen Nancy Binay's EASTER 2022 MESSAGE

Pagkatapos ng pagninilay, panahon naman para magdiwang. Nawa'y magkaroon tayo ng bagong sigla at pag-asa sa muling pagkabuhay ni Hesus.

Christ's resurrection calls for a renewal of our faith. I hope that on this blessed day, we commit to become vessels of love, peace, and hope from which our fellow Filipinos can draw strength.

Habang papalapit ang araw ng pagpili natin sa mga susunod na lider ng bansa, isaisip sana natin na tayong lahat ay may pananagutan sa isa't isa. Our choices will affect others. But rather than fear this responsibility, we must embrace it, and cling to what the Lord teaches us, trusting that by reflecting on what He asks of us, we can discern what is right.

HAPPY EASTER--Isang mapagpalayang Pasko ng Pagkabuhay sa ating lahat!

