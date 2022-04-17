Submit Release
De Lima on Easter: Embody Christ's teachings, stand up for what is right

PHILIPPINES, April 17 - Press Release April 17, 2022

Re-electionist Senator Leila M. de Lima joined the entire Christendom in celebrating the Resurrection of Christ today (April 17).

In her Easter message, De Lima said she hopes that the occasion would remind Filipinos to embody the teachings of Christ to help achieve a just society.

"Muling nabuhay si Hesukristo bilang pagpapatotoo sa Kanyang salita ng pagtubos sa kasalanan ng sanlibutan at pagtungo sa kaharian ng Diyos Ama," she said in a pre-recorded video message.

"Nawa'y lagi nating isabuhay ang aral ni Hesukristo: ang paninindigan sa tama at makatarungan, pagmamahal sa kapwa at pananampalataya sa Maykapal," she added.

A celebration of Christ's resurrection following his crucifixion, Easter marks the end of the Holy Week.

The lady Senator from Bicol said the Easter celebration is also a time for everyone to show compassion and love for others.

"Patuloy po nating ipagdasal ang ating kapwa at minamahal na bansa. Sa bawat pagsubok, laban lang! Isang maligaya at makahulugang Pasko ng Pagkabuhay po sa ating lahat," she said.

De Lima, who remains detained over trumped-up drug charges, celebrates Easter inside her detention quarters through prayers and reflections.

Watch Sen. Leila de Lima's pre-recorded Easter message here: https://fb.watch/cr7yh5Vj9O/

