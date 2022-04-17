Derby Barracks / LSA Request for Information

VSP News Release-Incident

Request for Information

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A5001421

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Logan Miller

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802 334 8881

DATE/TIME: 04/14/2022 @ Approx 1745 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Rt 5A / Hudson Rd, Charleston, VT

VIOLATION: Leaving the Scene of a Accident

ACCUSED: Unknown

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

VICTIM: Casey Humphrey

AGE: 19

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brownington, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police was notified of a motor vehicle crash on VT RT 5A in Charleston where the second vehicle involved fled the scene. Investigation revealed Humphrey to be traveling south on VT RT 5A when a truck described to be a grey or silver in color GMC truck, struck Humphrey’s vehicle from behind causing damage to the trunk, rear bumper and taillights. The truck then fled the scene and turned onto Pepin Rd in the Town of Brownington. The truck should have damage to the front end. Anyone with information relating to the operator or the whereabouts of this truck are asked to contact Tpr. Miller with the Derby Barracks at 802 334 8881.

Trooper Logan Miller

Vermont State Police

Troop A – Derby Barracks

35 Crawford Road

Derby, Vermont 05829

Logan.Miller@vermont.gov

(802) 334-8881