Derby Barracks / LSA Request for Information
VSP News Release-Incident
Request for Information
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A5001421
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Logan Miller
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802 334 8881
DATE/TIME: 04/14/2022 @ Approx 1745 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Rt 5A / Hudson Rd, Charleston, VT
VIOLATION: Leaving the Scene of a Accident
ACCUSED: Unknown
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
VICTIM: Casey Humphrey
AGE: 19
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brownington, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police was notified of a motor vehicle crash on VT RT 5A in Charleston where the second vehicle involved fled the scene. Investigation revealed Humphrey to be traveling south on VT RT 5A when a truck described to be a grey or silver in color GMC truck, struck Humphrey’s vehicle from behind causing damage to the trunk, rear bumper and taillights. The truck then fled the scene and turned onto Pepin Rd in the Town of Brownington. The truck should have damage to the front end. Anyone with information relating to the operator or the whereabouts of this truck are asked to contact Tpr. Miller with the Derby Barracks at 802 334 8881.
