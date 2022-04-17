Submit Release
Maryland State Police Responds To Small Plane Crash In Garrett County

Maryland State Police News Release

(GRANTSVILLE, MD) – Maryland State Police responded to a small plane crash that occurred this evening in Garrett County.

Shortly after 8 p.m., the Maryland State Police McHenry Barrack responded to a report of a small aircraft crash in the wooded area adjacent to 179 Spring Ridge Court in Grantsville, Maryland. According to a preliminary investigation, a 1966 Piper single engine fixed wing aircraft departed from Walbash, Indiana and was traveling to Martin State Airport in Middle River, Maryland. 

The pilot, Robert Greensberg, 62, of Baltimore, Maryland, told investigators that he experienced bad weather in the Garrett County area and climbed to 11,000 feet.  According to a preliminary investigation, Greensberg said he suspected the plane iced over which caused a lack of control of the aircraft.  The plane descended into a wooded area adjacent to 179 Spring Ridge Court. Greensburg, along with two female passengers, ages 50 and 15, were transported by ambulance to UPMC Western Maryland for treatment of their injuries.

No other injuries were reported as a result of the crash. The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration will conduct the investigation into the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

CONTACT:  Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov

 

