New Haven Barracks/ DUI #2 (Refusal)
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22B5001091
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Sean Hauter
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT#: (802)388-4919
DATE/TIME: 04/16/22, 1802 hours
INCIDENT LOCATIONS: US Route 7 & River Road, New Haven; Woodchuck Cidery, Middlebury
VIOLATION: DUI #2 (Refusal)
ACCUSED: Dylan Racine
AGE: 32
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Orwell, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 04/16/22 at approximately 1802 hours, Troopers responded to several reports of a person slumped over the steering wheel of a vehicle stopped in the area of US Route 7 and River Road in the Town of New Haven. While en route, callers reported the vehicle continued south. Troopers ultimately located and stopped the vehicle in the parking lot of the Woodchuck Cidery in Middlebury.
The operator was ultimately identified as Dylan Racine (32) of Orwell, VT. While speaking with Racine, Troopers detected indicators of impairment. Racine refused to be screened and was placed under arrest. Racine was transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing, where he refused to provide a breath sample.
Due to his level of impairment, Racine was transported to the Northwest State Correctional Facility with a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 05/02/22, 1230 hours
COURT: Addison
LODGED - LOCATION: Northwest State Correctional Facility
BAIL: N
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.