New Haven Barracks/ DUI #2 (Refusal)

STATE OF VERMONT

 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

 

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

 

CASE#: 22B5001091

 

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Sean Hauter

 

STATION: New Haven

 

CONTACT#: (802)388-4919

 

 

DATE/TIME: 04/16/22, 1802 hours

 

INCIDENT LOCATIONS: US Route 7 & River Road, New Haven; Woodchuck Cidery, Middlebury

 

VIOLATION: DUI #2 (Refusal)

 

 

ACCUSED: Dylan Racine

 

AGE: 32

 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Orwell, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

 

On 04/16/22 at approximately 1802 hours, Troopers responded to several reports of a person slumped over the steering wheel of a vehicle stopped in the area of US Route 7 and River Road in the Town of New Haven. While en route, callers reported the vehicle continued south. Troopers ultimately located and stopped the vehicle in the parking lot of the Woodchuck Cidery in Middlebury.

 

 

The operator was ultimately identified as Dylan Racine (32) of Orwell, VT. While speaking with Racine, Troopers detected indicators of impairment. Racine refused to be screened and was placed under arrest. Racine was transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing, where he refused to provide a breath sample.

 

 

Due to his level of impairment, Racine was transported to the Northwest State Correctional Facility with a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

 

COURT DATE/TIME: 05/02/22, 1230 hours

 

COURT: Addison

 

LODGED - LOCATION: Northwest State Correctional Facility

 

BAIL: N

 

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

