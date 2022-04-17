NFL All-Star and TV Actor Jimmy Gary, Jr. featured on ‘Deeper than Music’
NFL All-Star and TV Actor Jimmy Gary, Jr. shared his story, sports experience, and new career updates during a recent interview now streaming on iHeartRadio.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Deeper Than Music Radio", a popular talk show, recently presented a feature interview with NFL All-Star Jimmy Gary, Jr. about his stellar career as a celebrated football player with the Seattle Seahawks and a successful actor. Jimmy Gary, Jr. shared about his football journey and how he continues to land outstanding acting roles in television and film today.
Radio Host Markivus Nious is the presenter of "Deeper Than Music Radio". This talk radio show's platform offers insight into the story behind artists and personalities and their inspirations as artists. The list of featured guests includes professional athletes, international recording artists, songwriters, actors, and producers.
Jimmy Gary, Jr. is a former NFL All-Star running back with the Seattle Seahawks. His passion for sports began at an early age. During his senior year at Okeechobee High School, Jimmy earned the highest award for a high school athlete, "Parade All-American", and dominated the game of football. He went on to West Virginia University where he became an all-star running back leading to his NFL career with the Seattle Seahawks.
After his successful football career, Jimmy Gary, Jr. continues to find success, this time making power moves as a television and film actor. Jimmy made a smooth transition into the film industry with his first film, "Better Dayz". He continues to land television acting roles on major hit shows including Law and Order, Nurse Jackie, Ray Donovan, New Amsterdam, and Orange Is The New Black to name a few.
