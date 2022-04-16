Suspects Sought in an Attempted Robbery of an Establishment Offense: 1100 Block of 7th Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Third District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating suspects in reference to an Attempted Robbery of an Establishment offense that occurred on Friday, April 15, 2022, in the 1100 block of 7th Street, Northwest.

At approximately 7:57 pm, the suspects entered an establishment at the listed location. The suspects demanded money from the cash register. The employee refused and the suspects fled the scene without obtaining property.

The suspects were captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify these individuals or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.