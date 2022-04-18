ScrubFrog Album Atychiphobia Debuts sound of light and dry ice
ScrubFrog Album Atychiphobia Debuts sound of light and dry ice! Plus a Marilyn Manson prank call. Over 20 years in the making. Metal Punk Experimental music!
it’s fun and raw”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, April 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ScrubFrog’s debut album "Atychiphobia" is not what you would expect from metal, pranks, and sonic experiments. Hear the sounds of light and dry ice. This album spans over 20 years of creation to hit digital distribution and streaming services worldwide!
— John X Volaitis
CD versions will be made on demand with special NFT drops coming soon.
Lee Reisch an audio engineer and film maker, formerly the mad engineer, started Scrubfrog from a childhood nickname in high school. Broadcasting a blend of gaming and live DJ VJ into his presentation online. Word has it he will be touring and performing select venues with a live double projection and music spectacle for all ages!
“I recorded Injuustice for All in 1987 at Westlake audio when I was Marilyn Manson’s runner! Back then I was an assistant on sessions with Kci and Jojo and others. Nobody knows I cut parts of Fee fi fo fum. I worked on Ray Charles final record in 2004 (credited) hoping a little of that genius rubs off on me. With the talent bar being so high with clients, nothing I made was good enough? I felt it was better to become ScrubFrog than being The Mad Engineer! I was almost murdered in 2012 during the making of my film Hemp for Victory Chronicles. Still finishing production.
Overcoming PTSD, I had a bad eviction and roommate in 2019. Right when I was starting gaming broadcasting! Instead of being homeless my brother helped me get a RV to build a Mobil touring studio and broadcasting rig! Before online music distribution started to what it is now… I never put out a full CD and people barely use them now. I knew then that the only failure was never getting this record out! At 49 I’m becoming the Rockstar I should have been before documentary film. later I was ordained a rabbi by the AZ Veterans church for survivors of all wars and their families. I work to help homeless and do counseling. I’ve worked as lead tech in 2 US Elections and as field technician in many major retailers.
"I want for my audience to know they can overcome adversity and challenges in life! Know that nothing is impossible when you set your mind to it! Buying my record helps me help others!"
My song injustice for all sums it up. To right the wrong and makes things right! I chose the title Atychiphobia because failure is part of rising to success! There’s nothing to fear.” - Scrubfrog
The Album has a interesting assortment of people performing and featured on the album. From a prank call by Marilyn Manson, drums by Ray ROZZ Maxim, DJ Frankie Ho, composer Melissa Vardey, Eddie AG Creativo, and producer Denny Densmore, former president JFK even gets on the album thanks to the public domain and JFK Library.
Few debut albums have been met with such a warm reception. Veteran music producers and musicians alike have listened and spoken!
“It’s Happenin!” -Curtis Robertson Jr
“it’s fun and raw!” - John X Volaitis
iTunes link to album:
https://music.apple.com/us/album/atychiphobia/1619382350
For more information, sponsorship, EPK, promo requests, or to arrange an interview, contact Lee Reisch at Shedwood@gmail.com, 818-261-7108 or Facebook.com/scrubfrog.
Lee Reisch
SHEDWOOD Records
+ +1 818-261-7108
Mactech@shedwood.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Jump