Millions In Cryptocurrency Recovered From Crypto Scam By Eurotech Cyber Security Recovery Company
Eurotech Cyber Security Recovery Company helps to recover millions in Bitcoin from Crypto scams.LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Eurotech Cyber Security is a crypto recovery agency that has been operating in the business for the past 30 years. They have been working in the crypto industry for the past ten years. Their expertise has been in the location and retrieval of stolen capital. Eurotech Cyber Security works on a no-win-no-fee policy.
The cryptocurrency market has been adopted widely by multi-national corporate firms and individual investors. Due to this reason, Eurotech Cyber Security understood the need for a kind of agency that would be able to offer cybersecurity services in this field.
Eurotech Cyber Security has investigated over 1600 cases successfully for their clients. The company recovered $5.3m for an international company within ten days.
Due to the changing nature of this market, the company constantly updates its services and recovery methods. This has made them one of the most preferred cyber investigation resources. Head of Cybersecurity Mark Reading and his team of dedicated tech experts and investigators have sixty years of work experience in the field of digital location strategies and cybersecurity.
CEO of Eurotech Cyber Security said, "I strongly recommend the services of Eurotech Cyber Security to any company or individual who has suffered from crypto-asset theft. Our firm is a pro at handling and recovering such stolen assets. Our professional and experienced team ensures that the cryptocurrency dealings are done securely and no mistake is made by the customers."
For further details on their services, please visit the website: www.eurotechcybersecurity.com.
About Eurotech Cyber Security
