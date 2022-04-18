Patients Praise Mountain Peaks Team for Their Expert Medical Advice

The Mountain Peaks Family Practice medical team

We understand the importance of having a team of professionally trained doctors to care for you and your family. Between us, we have decades of combined experience.” — Dr. Rob Durrans, lead physician at Mountain Peaks Family Practice

Mountain Peaks' skilled team of professionals focuses on a variety of concerns from sports medicine, to women's health, and even mental health concerns. Practitioners at Mountain Peaks understand the importance of professional training in assisting with healthcare needs.

Here is a quick introduction to each member of the Mountain Peaks team and his/her respective areas of focus:

- Dr. Robert Durrans, MD - Sports Medicine, Adult Medicine, Wellness Care, and Mental Health.

- Lisa Hall, Nurse Practitioner - Women’s health, neurology, and mood disorders and working with patients over the long term to reach their health goals.

- Chelsea Marshall, Physician’s Assistant - Dermatology, abdominal pain, gallbladders, hernias, and all things related to bowel, Women’s Health, and Pediatric patients.

Jeffrey C., a recent patient of Mountain Peaks said the following in his 5-star review, “Dr. Robert Durrans is an excellent physician. I have been a patient of Dr. Durrans for over 25 years. Throughout the more recent years, I have had some serious health issues. His care, counsel and professionalism have been superb, and I value him as a physician and friend. I would refer & recommend him for anyone looking for a good and trusting family practice doctor.”

“Friendly and helpful staff. Nicole has been there since they opened their doors. She is very knowledgeable and helpful,” said Laura K, a longtime patient of the practice. “Dr. Duran's is wonderful. He doesn't try to push unnecessary prescription drugs like the pharmaceutical companies want. He listens to you and helps you find the right way to improve your health.”

“Lisa Hall is always so caring and great to work with!” said Brandi F about nurse practitioner Lisa Hall. “She respects our input and questions and takes time to thoroughly explain things in detail so we can understand all options. We love Lisa!”

“My team and I work together to keep your family healthy and happy. We appreciate the support we receive from our patients year after year,” said Dr. Durrans, founding physician at Mountain Peaks. “You always bring a smile to our faces, even when we know you are not feeling your best. We understand the importance of having a team of professionally trained doctors to care for you and your family. Between us, we have decades of combined experience."

About Mountain Peaks Family Practice

Mountain Peaks Family Practice has been servicing Utah Valley patients for many years. Since our beginnings, we have grown to be an amazing family practice today. We offer a variety of services to ensure that you and your family are properly cared for. Our services span all ages and a wide range of medical needs. We are the simple solution for families.

We understand the importance of having a team of professionally trained doctors, nurses, and staff to care for you and your family. Learn more about our personable and professional team members who look forward to assisting you with all of your healthcare needs. Next time you're in need of medical help, or even just a yearly physical, stop by our office at 501 East 770 North, Orem, UT or give us a call 801-724-9840.

To find out more about the services we offer and the doctors on staff, please visit http://mountainpeaksfamilypractice.com.

