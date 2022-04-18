Lynch Explains Why Patent Costs Vary So Much

The cost to get a patent on file depends on several factors like the complexity of the subject matter, the level of development, and the current legal climate.

The cost to get a patent on file depends on several factors, including the complexity of the subject matter, the level of development, and the current legal climate.” — Sean Lynch, Partner

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As a preliminary note, this post is focused on utility patents, not on provisional patent applications or design patents. The cost to get a patent as described in this post are ballpark figures only. This should help when creating rough budgets or trying to get a feel for what patents should cost. Some firms are less expensive, some are more expensive. Ultimately, the quality of the work depends on the quality of attorney not on how much is paid (to an extent, of course).

Phase 1: drafting and filing – $7,500 – $15,000

------

“The cost to get a patent on file depends on several factors, including the complexity of the subject matter, the level of development, and the current legal climate,” said Sean Lynch, partner at Lynch LLP.

Here are two examples on different ends of the spectrum.

If someone has a relatively simple mechanical invention that they have fully developed, they’re in good shape. If there are CAD drawings and a prototype available, the attorney’s life will be much, much easier, and they will be able to reduce the amount of time spent preparing figures for the application. The legal climate for mechanical inventions is friendly since these are the types of inventions that are traditionally protected by patent. One should anticipate at least $7500–$10,000 to get a application drafted and filed.

But take a software patent. A software patent will generally be the most expensive because it is complex subject matter and the current legal climate for software patents is not at all friendly. Software patents fall closer to the $10,000 to $15,000 range.

The best thing one can do to reduce the cost to get a patent is to come to an attorney fully prepared. The more time spent developing an invention (creating prototypes, creating 3D solid models, etc.) the easier it will be for an attorney to prepare the patent application.

Step 2: office action responses — $2,000–$3,500 per response

------

After filing a patent application, the process is far from over. When the USPTO receives an application, it will assign it to an examiner and that examiner will determine whether it can have a patent with the claims as drafted. If the answer is “no,” the examiner will issue an office action. Hint: getting an allowance without an office action, more often than not means the attorney did something wrong.

Once the office action is received, depending on the office action, one will need to spend another $2,000 – $3,500 to get a response drafted and filed. Luckily, this cost will not come up until sometime after the application has been filed. More often than not, it takes over a year to get the first office action.

The number of office actions required will play into the cost to get a patent. In software right now, one can almost expect to get an indefinite number of rejections, often making it pointless to file the application in the first place. But with a mechanical invention, for example, one can expect between 1-3 office actions.

------

Total: $10,000 – $30,000 over a few years

Again, this is a ball park range for the cost to get a patent. The low range is for a simple invention that sails through the USPTO, and it is not best to expect one’s application to be the unicorn that flies through.

About Lynch LLP

------------

Lynch LLP helps clients large and small protect their inventions across a wide range of practice areas. We have specialized expertise in a wide range of technical fields and focus our practice on providing strategic guidance and services including patent prosecution as well as strategic patent counseling. We also have experience with clearance searching, prior art searching, product licensing, as well as litigation and enforcement of patent and other intellectual property rights.

Patent attorneys at Lynch LLP have focused technical backgrounds that give us the breadth of scientific knowledge to write patent applications that not only capture a new and novel invention, but that also creates an umbrella of coverage extending beyond the exact confines of the invention. We combine our experience as patent attorneys with our experience with patent litigation to prepare and file patent applications of all types that are created to withstand scrutiny and to maximize enforceability. Our expertise extends into negotiating and drafting licensing agreements.

We have experience representing plaintiffs and defendants in a wide variety of proceedings before courts and the USPTO, crafting patent strategies that complement and further our clients’ business interests.

We have experience filing utility patents and design patents to protect all aspects of your invention. Visit Lynch LLP at www.lynchllp.com to set up a free consultation.

####