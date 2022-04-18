XDAO And PARQ to Launch Next Generation Real Estate Stablecoin
Provider of ultra-secure, ultra-simple DAO utility XDAO and PARQ, developers of a Bali-based tech community, are working together to issue a PARQ stablecoin.
We believe this is where real estate industry will be going in the 21st century, as this takes out much of the ambiguity out of the value (and costs) of real estate holdings.”SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, April 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- XDAO, the bespoke provider of ultra-secure, ultra-simple DAO utility for business clients and PARQ, developers of a Bali-based tech community, are working together to issue a PARQ stablecoin, that can be used to pay for PARQ services, like rent or other service at PARQ or to even acquire a stake in PARQ real estate assets.
Based in Ubud, Bali, Indonesia, PARQ (https://parqubud.com) is a $100 million mixed-use residential and commercial real estate development, which has become Bali’s largest tech hub residential community and is the first of a series of residential PARQ communities planned for across the globe, offering turnkey solutions to the creative class of blockchain programmers, fintech executives, software developers, artists, and other global digital nomads. XDAO is one of the largest residents at the PARQ Ubud location, making full use of business, residential, retail, culinary, event, and health & wellness facilities.
PARQ stablecoins will enable individuals and corporate clients, like XDAO, to pay for products and services at PARQ projects, or to acquire a stake in specific PARQ real estate assets. The tokenomics mechanics, developed exclusively by XDAO on XDAO DeFi platform, include several stages. In the first stage, a stablecoin is issued with XDAO and PARQ working together to manage and control such stablecoin issuances. Next, there are two avenues that end users can take: token holders can simply use their stablecoins to pay for rent or lease of office space at PARQ Ubud (and ultimately at any of PARQ’s global locations). Alternatively, stablecoins can be used in order to stake for the desired services, including for residential or office rent, which effectively works as a transferable form of ownership/entitlement for real estate assets, with the end user virtually “owning” the relevant real estate for as long as the stablecoin stake remains in place.
“We believe this is where real estate industry will be going in the 21st century, as this takes out much of the ambiguity out of the value (and costs) of real estate holdings, creates an intelligence layer when it comes to managing the international control/ownership of real estate irrespective of local laws, and makes real estate investments highly portable – the stablecoins can be staked and unstaked when a person or a business moves from one location to the next,” said Vlad Shavlidze, XDAO CEO and founder.
While PARQ is currently focused on developing PARQ Ubud and other locations in Bali, its owners are already actively looking to develop a network of new PARQ communities around the world.
“We are modeling our business after the Greek polis concept – these city-states have been used to create citizen-empowered urban centers for the arts, entrepreneurship, and intellectual discourse for millennia,” said Andre Frey, the co-founder and CEO of PARQ. “We would like to redefine the very concept of what it means – ‘to own real estate and build community’ – bring flexibility, liquidity, and a truly transnational community to our residents. We see the blockchain technologies, stablecoins, and DAO’s as an opportunity to build and run the ‘cities of the future’ with the active input and involvement of our community members, and we are excited to leverage XDAO’s expertise to this end.”
Open for business in November 2021, XDAO’s framework platform offers point and click functionality for DAO creation, taking all of the complexity and routine decision-making out of the process of establishing a DAO for an organization. DAO platforms are catching major traction with business clients, such as hedge funds, charity organizations, gaming guilds, real estate developers, and money managers lead the way into using decentralized, transparent money management platforms that offer an option for making collective decisions and taking joint financial responsibility.
While XDAO’s solution is designed to be appealing to premium products-oriented non-techies, being to DAO what iPhone vs. Android is to smartphones, it is one of the most secure DAO platforms on the market, having excelled in multiple hacking and stress tests. XDAO passed two security audits and is trusted by some of the largest names in the blockchain industry, such as Binance Smartchain, HECO Chain, Polygon, Near Foundation and Optimism.
At the moment, XDAO is experiencing explosive AUM growth, the trend that is expected to continue because of inherent features and advantages of XDAO platform. All XDAO products and services are free for its customers. In the future, the basic set of features will remain free, while monetization will focus on charging clients for premium services.
About XDAO
Based in Singapore, XDAO is a DAO framework company, offering effective and convenient tools for companies to deploy DeFi services. With XDAO products, business customers could create a DAO, deposit crypto assets, manage them by voting and directly interact with DeFi protocols. All XDAO products are developed with the same philosophy in mind: they are modular, based on gasless off-chain voting, and use XDAO Connect Bridge to interact with DeFi protocols. XDAO makes money by selling premium services to their clients via XDAO tokens. For more details please visit: http://XDAO.app
