Award-winning documentary short film about London by Jana Angelova

My Travels Part 2 London through my eyes (2021)

LONDON, UK, April 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Written and directed by Bulgarian-British filmmaker Jana Angelova, ‘London Through My Eyes’ is the latest in the creator’s series of short travel movies - receiving an award and some glowing reviews

An arthouse travel documentary capturing the atmosphere of London, My Travels Part 2 “London through my eyes” won a trophy in 2021 and will be available to watch online after the end of its international film festival circuit in 2022.



Written and directed by British-Bulgarian creative Jana Angelova, ‘London Through My Eyes’ is inspired by different aspects of the UK capital and is the second instalment in a trio of travel movies.

A photographic project, the documentary short is inspired by BBC and National Geographic travel productions and is marveling at the city’s architecture, history and atmosphere.

Jana shot ‘London Through My Eyes’ over the past year and this is her second independent short film project. An artist and model, Jana had her university degree in psychology and social sciences, but learned many filming techniques on the job. Already having experience and interest in photography, both in front and behind the camera, was definitely and advantage. She always wanted to tell the story of the city she loved - and this 15-minute documentary is the result.

“The whole experience has been very hard work, but it’s been very rewarding,” Jana stated.

“Obviously there have been so many negatives these past two years, but I wanted to use this documentary to focus on all the positive things London has to offer.

“It is an amazing place and I wanted to show that. Using photography I have tried to capture the essence of the city and show what it is all about - from the history and the look of the buildings through to hidden parts people may not know about.”



My Travels Part 2 “London through my eyes” will be available to watch online later this year on the My travels short film Youtube channel.

Discover more about the documentary short film by visiting the official IMDB page and the My Travels website - which also features info about the other two short films in the series: ‘Vitosha Mountain’ (2018) and the upcoming ‘Discovering Mumbai’. Find Jana Angelova on Facebook for news and updates.