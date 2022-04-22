Wojak was listed on XT Exchange; The East Asian market is Wojak's next target
Studies show that The future of the WOJ will be very bright.”INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On the evening of April 14, Wojak's new director of marketing announced that Wojak would be listed on the XT exchange. This news, right after 14 days of activity in Wojak, was a surprise for the Community. But the problem is that this is not just a listing in an exchange. In fact, what Wojak's new team is looking for is to be present in various global markets. Wojak used to focus entirely on Europe and part of the Middle East, but today, with new approaches, it has come to the conclusion that the best markets for growth in a recession are East Asian markets.
— Crypto Stars
Wojak's new team commented on the listing: "The issue of exchanges is fully dependent on the project's legitimacy. During these conversations, we evaluate the markets and eventually come to a judgment about how much exchange can affect our target market. We know that in the worst market periods, MEMEs can flourish more than before, and we have provided this possibility in countries that are looking for investment options." This possibility has the potential to attract a large number of Muted Investors to Wojak, resulting in significant market growth. “
The point is, that we need community support. In fact, most people think that if they buy a token, they should not do anything to grow it, they should just withdraw money. While the truth is that when you buy a token, you are part of a business. Your capital is at the disposal of a business and you must value that business.
Finally, the marketing manager noted: "Our forecast for the market trend is that we will have two categories of new investors. The first category is for those who believe in higher-risk investments. They pursue projects that have attractive plans for their future, and the second category is those that are considered a kind of traders.
We are more attractive to the first group and we believe that holding is a better thing for everyone. However, the NFT project is in the implementation phase, and on the other hand, features will be added to the project that will make it more attractive. "But I think this is going to bring a lot of traders into the WOJ market."
Studies show that WOJ projects are back on track, and the new team is working hard to come up with the greatest possible ideas for the project, using new ideas as well as strong technical teams. The future of the WOJ will be very bright.
