CE sends congratulations on successful return to Earth of Shenzhou-13 spacecraft

MACAU, April 16 - The Chief Executive, Mr Ho Iat Seng, sent today a congratulatory message to the Central Government regarding the successful return to Earth of the Shenzhou-13 crewed spacecraft.

On behalf of the Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR) Government, the Chief Executive expressed his warmest congratulations to the country for the successful completion of the space mission. He also expressed his greatest admiration for the three astronauts forming the crew – Mr Zhai Zhigang, Ms Wang Yaping and Mr Ye Guangfu – as well as for the scientists and others involved in the mission.

Shenzhou-13 was a significant flight mission in terms of testing critical techniques necessary for the country’s space station. The three astronauts lived and worked in the space station for a record 183 days — the longest-ever duration of an in-orbit stay within the country's manned space programme.

With support from scientists on the ground, the astronauts completed two extravehicular activities, as well as a number of science and technology experiments and application projects. Additionally, between those missions, the astronauts conducted live two scientific lectures. Macao students participated in them. Macao students not only have become more knowledgeable about science and aerospace, but also have been infused with a growing sense of patriotism.

The successes of the Shenzhou-13 crewed spacecraft mission mark a new phase of development in the construction of the country’s space station. The Macao public are beyond proud to see the leapfrog development in the country’s aerospace engineering capabilities; and the spirit displayed by the three astronauts will inspire further advances in Macao’s overall development.