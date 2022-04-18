Ukrainian Women and Children Feel like Princesses at German Castle

LOS ANGELES, CA, CHOCTAW, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Harbor House Foundation, a faith-based Oklahoma non-profit is providing housing, food and essential needs to adult women and children from the Ukraine. The Germany campus includes a 17th century castle, known as Schloss Weiler where the women and children will be living. “At the present time we are housing 50 women and children. We are adding additional bathrooms and will be able to increase that number to 100 women and children.” Says Tom Jones, Founder of The Harbor House Foundation.

Over 4 million Ukrainian's have fled their war-torn country. Many are traveling into Poland to find refuge. The bordering countries around Ukraine are doing the best they can but it will take many others pitching in to ease the critical circumstances these people are facing.

“Our primary goal is to create a home environment, so the women and children can have the least level of anxiety.”

Housing, food, clothing, medicine, and personal items are in great demand for each and every person fleeing for their lives. It's one thing to face the need to escape the brutal and life- threatening battle that is raging in their homeland but to leave their loved ones behind to fight makes this situation even more sad. Every man that stayed behind to fight for their family’s freedom is concerned about where their wife and children will be going. Many family members have left the country with no idea as to where they will find help.

“My hope is to build 70-100 micro homes that can effectively accommodate more refugees,” we can do this through the help of corporate sponsors.”

“We have also begun to reach out to celebrities and global leaders for their support.” It is important to build awareness and provide a sustainable environment for the women and children.”

Harbor House Foundation is a U.S. non-profit that has helped provide affordable housing and resources to thousands of people in need. With Offices in the U.S. and Germany, they saw a need to step in and assist with the needs of the Ukrainian women and children that are fleeing for their lives. With their facility being a 17th century castle in Germany, it only felt right to offer it as a refuge for these incredibly brave women and children. One of the refugee's stated that they felt like Princesses when they drove up to the beautiful home they would be able to stay in while they are away from their homeland.

For more information or to donate to this cause visit our website www.theharborhouse.org, call the office at 405-517-3101 or e-mail: tjones@livetruth.org

