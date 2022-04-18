Submit Release
News Search

There were 135 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,900 in the last 365 days.

Acevolt Campower: The Solar-Powered, Portable Power Station Offering An Extra-Long Battery Life

AceVolt Power logo

AceVolt Power logo

Acevolt campower 700

Acevolt campower 700

AceVolt has created their new AceVolt Campower portable power station to modernize camping.

CARSON CITY, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AceVolt has created their AceVolt Campower portable power station to stand out in the solar generator industry, offering a safe LiFePO4 battery with longer battery life than other products in the industry.

The AceVolt Campower portable power station proves itself as a future industry leader with its two main features: its safety and its long battery life. Powered by LiFePO4 battery cells, this ensures a durable and ultra-stable battery to ensure camping enthusiasts do not need to worry about fires or overheating. Furthermore – thanks to the LiFePO4 battery cells - customers can use the portable power station over 2,500-time charge cycles. This stark contrast to the 500-time charge cycles seen throughout the industry.

The AceVolt Campower portable power station is entirely solar-powered. For green-conscious campers, this ensures a reliable yet eco-friendly alternative to traditional gas generators. Whereas conventional generators rely on fuel or gasoline – while being much heavier – the AceVolt Campower portable power station offers a lighter option that requires no additional equipment for power. Only solar energy is needed!

The primary aim of the AceVolt Campower can be seen in the name; “campower” highlights how their portable power station is designed especially for camping. They are creating an innovative and modern solution for camping enthusiasts throughout the United States. After the launch of AceVolt this month(April), the AceVolt Campower portable power station will be available for free shipping to all lower 48 states. For more information, visit acevolt.com.

About AceVolt
AceVolt is a specialist in outdoor camping gear. Based in Nevada, AceVolt is creating innovative new technologies to support their customers in all of their camping needs. This includes creating modern camping solutions, including the AceVolt Campower portable power stations, portable solar panels, and solar generators. For more information, visit acevolt.com.

AceVolt
AceVolt Power
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other

AceVolt Campower 700 portable power station coming in May

You just read:

Acevolt Campower: The Solar-Powered, Portable Power Station Offering An Extra-Long Battery Life

Distribution channels: Companies, Electronics Industry, Energy Industry, Technology, Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.