Acevolt Campower: The Solar-Powered, Portable Power Station Offering An Extra-Long Battery Life
AceVolt has created their new AceVolt Campower portable power station to modernize camping.CARSON CITY, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AceVolt has created their AceVolt Campower portable power station to stand out in the solar generator industry, offering a safe LiFePO4 battery with longer battery life than other products in the industry.
The AceVolt Campower portable power station proves itself as a future industry leader with its two main features: its safety and its long battery life. Powered by LiFePO4 battery cells, this ensures a durable and ultra-stable battery to ensure camping enthusiasts do not need to worry about fires or overheating. Furthermore – thanks to the LiFePO4 battery cells - customers can use the portable power station over 2,500-time charge cycles. This stark contrast to the 500-time charge cycles seen throughout the industry.
The AceVolt Campower portable power station is entirely solar-powered. For green-conscious campers, this ensures a reliable yet eco-friendly alternative to traditional gas generators. Whereas conventional generators rely on fuel or gasoline – while being much heavier – the AceVolt Campower portable power station offers a lighter option that requires no additional equipment for power. Only solar energy is needed!
The primary aim of the AceVolt Campower can be seen in the name; “campower” highlights how their portable power station is designed especially for camping. They are creating an innovative and modern solution for camping enthusiasts throughout the United States. After the launch of AceVolt this month(April), the AceVolt Campower portable power station will be available for free shipping to all lower 48 states. For more information, visit acevolt.com.
About AceVolt
AceVolt is a specialist in outdoor camping gear. Based in Nevada, AceVolt is creating innovative new technologies to support their customers in all of their camping needs. This includes creating modern camping solutions, including the AceVolt Campower portable power stations, portable solar panels, and solar generators. For more information, visit acevolt.com.
AceVolt
AceVolt Power
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other
AceVolt Campower 700 portable power station coming in May