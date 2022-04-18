"Xarder soon be offering 30min delivery" said Xarder COO, Isha Maurya
Xarder.com an Indian footwear brand soon be offering a 30min delivery feature to the few pin-codes in Lucknow/.LUCKNOW, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, April 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Xarder Chief Operating Officer, Isha Maurya on Friday said "As a part of the technology Ecosystem we are planning to add more and more features to the website and application for customers, which will make the product more affordable and reliable for the customers. We are continuously working towards maintaining a good relationship with our customers, we value the time and patience they keep after placing their order with us. So we have decided to partner with some other third-party couriers who will deliver the product within the given time period and reduce the patience and time of the customer they keep after placing their order."
What will change?
Buy Now Pay Later - Xarder recently announced its new feature "Buy Now Pay Later" which may come into effect from the last week of July 2022. In this feature, a customer doesn't need to pay the whole amount at once. Customers will be allowed to pay the entire amount either next month or they will have an option to pay the product price in EMI (Easy Monthly Installment). Customers will be offered to pay the EMI in the next 42 days or 6 weeks. 1st EMI (25%) to be paid at the time of order placement and next (25%) EMI in the 2nd week, 3rd (25%) EMI in the 4th Week, and final one (25%) in the 6th week.
Delivery - Xarder confirmed on Friday that they will soon offer a 30 min delivery of their products in a few pin codes of Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, and 24 hours of delivery in a few cities. They said "Our motive is to offer a lesser waiting time to the customers because we know, in this era of technology a customer can't wait more and more for their order to arrive so we are planning to add a min 30min delivery time like a grocery delivery so we have to initiate this feature but before rolling out this feature to everyone we are backtesting this feature with our customers and team"
What does a customer need to pay?
In "24-48 hours" of delivery time a customer has to pay a standard cost as usual but to get the product in 30min - 80min a customer has to pay an upfront fee of Rs.117 it may also vary if the location is too far or near to the warehouse. Xarder also said in "instant delivery" a customer has to pay in the Online mode, Cash On Delivery feature will be allowed to only a few customers with trust badges by Xarder but not to everyone.
How you can earn a trust badge?
Regular Customers or authentic customers will get a trust badge from Xarder without applying or for it. Xarder continuously rolls out new badges for the customers who get the trust of Xarder team. Once you get a Xarder trust badge, Xarder team will ask you for a few details and then automatically apply a badge to your profile afterward you will be able to enjoy free delivery and new features before rolling it out to the other customers.
