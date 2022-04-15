2022 Los Angeles Times Festival of Books presents Kur's Rage: Part 1 of the Duaredheim Staff Saga
Author Shares Enthralling Fantasy Novel with Colorful Variety of Characters
"Consciousness birthed the Gods, and time awoke with their first breath." Can’t put it down after the first sentence like that; it opens the door and draws you into Titanic battles and more.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Erik D.J. O’Brien will be one of the featured authors at the upcoming Los Angeles Festival of Books 2022 with his published book titled Kur’s Rage: Part 1 of the Duaredheim Staff Saga. A science fantasy fiction novel about a battle against a demon lord and his wicked minions. It is a chance meeting with a mysterious wizard that provokes them to undergo a scouting mission. During their adventure, they encounter an enemy army and must discover the motivations of its dark commander. The dire wolves, Red Orcs, and the supernatural do transcend.
— Amazon Customer Review
Magic, fairy races, dragons, and a wide pantheon of Gods weave a fine tapestry in Kur’s Rage. The victory of the spirit and the love and loyalty of its characters are what sets it apart.
“Love the characters and the story. Finished Kur’s Rage and started on Drums of Doom already! If you like science fiction/fantasy you will not regret picking this book up. Even if those are not your favorite genres, you should not hesitate to give this book a go.”
— David Koletti, Amazon Customer Review
“"Consciousness birthed the Gods, and time awoke with their first breath." Can’t put it down after the first sentence like that; it opens the door and draws you into Titanic battles and more. (I won’t give it away). A must-read.”
— Dorothy Manning, Amazon Customer Review
Erik D.J. O’Brien was born in Salt Lake City in 1966. He received a degree from the University of Massachusetts in 1989 and then volunteered for army service in 1990. After being discharged, he continued his education in creative writing at Emerson College. Erik is a lifetime martial artist, and his other hobbies include illustration and a love of the outdoors.
Kur’s Rage: Part 1 of the Duaredheim Staff Saga
Written by: Erik D.J. O’Brien
Kindle |
Paperback |
Book copies are available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book resellers.
Dana Reyes
Authors Press
+1 925-255-0098
info@authorspress.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other