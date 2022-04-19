Talius releases a new Energy Savings Calculator for property owners and developers
Our team works hard [...] to create custom solutions that reduce the carbon footprint of their projects ...”VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, April 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Talius Energy Savings Calculator allows building owners to calculate the energy savings that can be derived from installing Talius products on the exterior of their property. The calculator is designed to be quick and easy to use with only a few simple questions to answer. The estimated energy savings then appears in a chart below showing results over one year as well as over many years.
— Talius CEO and Chair, Frank Christiaens
Talius set out to design the energy savings calculator after recognizing a need in the construction industry for a tool to measure the potential impact Talius exterior-mounted products can have on a building's carbon footprint. Since Talius’ products can reduce the heat absorption of a building directly exposed to sunlight by up to 50%, the savings results can be surprising as well as educating for developers challenged with building for a sustainable future.
Talius is a leading North American manufacturer of storm, sun, and security solutions who is focused on helping their customers combat climate change. For over 40 years, Talius has successfully become the preferred security and energy-efficient solution provider for commercial, industrial and institutional markets throughout Canada, the USA, the Caribbean, and South America. Talius products are distributed and installed through a highly trained network of authorized channel partners who can be contacted through the dealer locator on Talius’ website.
“Our team works hard with educational facility managers, high-rise building architects, townhouse developers, and shopping mall developers to create custom solutions that reduce the carbon footprint of their projects. Talius products reduce the energy consumption of buildings and provide many additional benefits making them an all-around solution for many challenges faced by the construction industry. Today, with the launch of our new Energy Savings calculator, developers and property owners can visit our website and get a preliminary estimate of the energy savings they could derive from investing in Talius products. That’s exciting.”, says Talius CEO and Chair, Frank Christiaens.
There is much more to Talius than the innovative solutions they provide. Talius is also a company committed to doing its part and have embarked on a mission to elevate its overall environmental, social, and governance (ESG) values. Talius’ management is measured on its financial performance, and each senior manager also has specific ESG targets to make Talius an emerging leader in the cleantech and ESG space.
Talius is owned by UpperStage Capital, a private equity firm that operationalizes ESG for long-term performance, advantages, and success. (https://www.upperstage.capital/esg)
To try the Talius energy saving calculator visit www.talius.com or for more information, download our whitepaper.
Tani Rademaker
Talius
+1 250-832-7777
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other
Talius Energy-efficient Habitat Screens