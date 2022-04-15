2022 Los Angeles Times Festival of Books presents The Broken-Hearted Poet: A Collection of Poems
A Collection of Poems About Lingering Emotions & Feelings
The moon filtering through the window Caught your face in its embrace, Showing me a beauty That time cannot erase.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Robert John Shaw will be one of the featured authors at the upcoming Los Angeles Festival of Books 2022 with his book titled The Broken-Hearted Poet: A Collection of Poems. A deeply personal collection of poems about the author’s lingering emotions and feelings. The poems are intended to act as an outlet for the author his loneliness and grief due to the loss of his wife.
— Excerpt from Moonlight, The Broken-Hearted Poet
The author shares some touching lines in her memory:
A time I will remember
Till my dying day
The toughest thing I ever had to do
Was to say goodbye to you
Robert John Shaw has been writing poetry all his life, though previously he was a Vietnam War veteran. He has two published poetry books. Robert has received several awards for his poetry. After losing his wife of nearly fifty years, Mr. Shaw went through a period of loneliness and grief, but later, he wrote several humorous poems. There is sadness and joy in the poetry of life.
The Broken-Hearted Poet: A Collection of Poems
Written by: Robert John Shaw
Paperback |
Book copies are available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book resellers.
