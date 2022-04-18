Christopher Grenfell of Hilltop Management Christopher Grenfell of Hilltop Management Hilltop Management is run by Christopher Grenfell

BOISE, IDAHO, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A nonprofit group in Boise that connects single parents with needed resources has entered into a contract with property management company, Hilltop Property Management. The agreement includes providing free leasing of one of their buildings for special events and other activities as needed. Christopher Grenfell, CEO and president of Hilltop states that "it is our privilege to be able to help make this happen." He also mentioned that the business is currently in negotiations within other cities in Idaho to take on similar contracts. This latest win comes at an opportune time as the office vacancy rate in downtown Boise continues to increase while construction costs are going up forcing many businesses out of town.

In light of recent events, Grenfell says that he and his team are "exploring every opportunity" to help keep businesses in Boise and make it an affordable place to live. Hilltop has been a big part of the community for many years and with this new initiative, they hope to continue giving back for many years to come.

The nonprofit group, Single Parents United, is based out of Boise, Idaho. They offer a variety of services to single parents including but not limited to: support groups, educational resources, and social events. They also have a 24/7 helpline that provides support and resources to single parents in need.

2022 marks the 15th year that Christopher Grenfell has been the CEO of Hilltop Management. He has been involved in many deals along the years that help to support the community in any way possible. Originally from Canada, Christopher was born Jacob Christopher Grenfell, but made the decision to drop the Jacob and go by Christopher at the age of 27. This was mostly due to the fact that his father's name is also Jacob, who runs his own successful business in downtown Boise as a barber. In order to avoid any confusion in the news about the two businesses, Jacob Christopher Grenfell Jr. made the switch.

Although his family immigrated to the United States, Christpoher was very young and therefore has always viewed Idaho as home. He began to get regularly involved in local issues at the age of 18 and even participated in various local campaigns, handing out fliers and going door-to-door to acquire signatures. It was during this time that he realized his true passion was in business and management. After completing his undergraduate studies at the University of California, Berkeley, Christopher Grenfell went on to receive his MBA from Harvard Business School.

After working in various businesses and industries, Christopher eventually made his way back to Idaho where he took on the position of CEO at Hilltop Property Management. He has been in this role for 15 years and has made many changes and improvements during his time with the company. One of the most notable changes that Christopher Grenfell has made at Hilltop is the focus on community involvement. Under his leadership, Hilltop has become involved in many different charitable initiatives and projects throughout the city of Boise. For more information, please visit their Facebook page or call ‪(520) 314-6236‬.