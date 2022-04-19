Ripple Science and Velocity Research Sign Pilot Agreement for Ripple Recruit Software
Ripple Recruit will deploy at leading Velocity Research sites as part of a digital transformation strategy targeting recruitment and retention best practices.
We must effectively recruit more people to trials, which is why we partner with leading technology providers like Ripple Science to help us realize our goals.”ANN ARBOR, MI, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ripple Science, a digital clinical trial software company, today announced a partnership with Velocity Clinical Research to deploy Ripple Recruit on Ripples new enterprise software platform, providing Velocity’s patient recruiting teams access to a complete set of direct-to-patient tools that give an exceptional patient experience from first contact through to consent.
Ripple Recruit is the world’s only direct-to-patient software platform designed to support decentralized (DCT), virtual, and hybrid clinical trial workflows. Designed and audited to 21 CFR Part 11, HIPAA, GDPR and SOC2 standards, Ripple Enterprise enables patient navigators to spend more time with better information as they nurture each patient through the recruitment phase of the patient journey, creating a better patient experience while driving down costs and expanding access to a more diverse pool of patients.
“We are excited to partner with Velocity Clinical Research which is a leader in the industry,” said Peter Falzon, CEO of Ripple Science. “Velocity puts patient care at the center of everything they do and has the ability to leverage data and insights from Ripple to operationalize recruiting best practices at scale.”
Velocity Clinical Research’s CEO, Dr Paul Evans, said: “Velocity’s mission is to speed up clinical research so that life-saving drugs can get to market quicker. To do this, we must effectively recruit more people to trials, which is why we partner with leading technology providers like Ripple Science to help us realize our goals.”
About Ripple Science:
Ripple Science, a clinical trial technology company, is leading the digital transformation in clinical trials with a direct-to-patient software platform that was built by researchers for researchers. By improved the user experience, increasing regulatory compliance, and further connecting the ecosystem through digital innovation and technology, Ripple delivers real-time transparency, game-changing efficiencies, and more secure workflows and data sharing concerning all aspects of patient engagement from first contact to last patient visit, whether virtual or in-person
Ripple Science was named a Top 50 Company to Watch in 2021 by Michigan Celebrates Small Businesses and recognized in 2022 by Purpose Jobs and Cronicle Tech News as one of the fastest growing health tech startup companies in Ann Arbor.
About Velocity Clinical Research:
Velocity Clinical Research, headquartered in Durham, NC, is the leading integrated site organization for clinical trials, offering dedicated site capabilities to help biopharmaceutical and contract research organization customers find the right patients for their studies. Velocity supports global drug development in primarily conducting phase II and phase III clinical trials. The company has 30 U.S. locations across 14 states.
We place the care of the patient at the heart of everything we do. With over 35 years of experience running sites and more than 7,000 studies completed, Velocity has refined its patient recruitment strategies while maintaining a focus on delivering timely and reliable data quality. For more information visit our website at https://velocityclinical.com.
Anna Falzon
Ripple Science
anna@ripplescience.com