STAYIN' ALIVE A Transgender Safety Guidebook. By: Grace Felicia Lawrence: Global Transgender Safety Tasks Force USA Inc

The Acceptance of the Transgender Community in the World

The transgender community deserves the dignity and respect that most people take for granted.”
— Ed Murray.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Grace Felicia Lawrence will be one of the featured authors in the upcoming Los Angeles Festival of Books 2022 with her published book titled STAYIN’ ALIVE: A Transgender Safety Guidebook. A compelling and informative book about discussing the reality and hardships faced by the transgender community, especially during the global pandemic COVID-19. It will help the youths and adults to have a tool to keep themselves and help defend themselves in the present times. It includes the life of the author towards discrimination and hate towards her sexual orientation in society. Discourses were discussed and argued about violence and isolation faced by the transgender community that until now is still controversial.

The author shares, “The 2015 National Transgender Discrimination Survey found that transgender/non-binary people were unemployed at three times the rate of the general population and four times for transgender/non-binary people of color...This economic instability results from a legacy of discrimination in education and employment, family rejection, and other pressures. As a result, the risk of coronavirus infection increased, and the outcome of the infection is worse than that of the general population. Moreover, access to non-emergency medical care has been restricted, thus preventing transgender/non-binary people from getting the care needed to help with dysphoria...In all of 2019, twenty-six transgender/non-binary people were murdered, and in 2020, twenty-eight were murdered in the first eight months. More incidents of violence and murder are regrettably expected.”

Grace Felicia Lawrence is the founder and president of the International Human Rights Nonprofit
Organization and Global Transgender Safety Tasks Force USA Inc.

STAYIN’ ALIVE: A Transgender Safety Guidebook
Written by: Grace Felicia Lawrence
Kindle |
Paperback |

Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book resellers.

