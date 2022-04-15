Electric Vehicle Battery Recycling Market Size, Share, Industry Growth Research Report and Forecast by 2022-27

Electric Vehicle Battery Recycling Market

The global electric vehicle (EV) battery recycling market size reached US$ 1.77 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 8.66 Billion by 2027, CAGR 28.70%

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, USA, April 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Electric vehicles (EVs) are powered by rechargeable batteries which need to be replaced when they reach the end of life (EOL). The critical and reusable products in the batteries are recycled to reduce the dependence on intensive mining of finite metal elements such as cobalt, aluminum, and nickel. They are recycled through the processes of pyrometallurgy/smelting as well as hydrometallurgy. Nowadays, EV battery recycling is increasingly gaining traction to stop harmful materials from being released into the waste streams and other water bodies.

Report Metric

Historical: 2016-2021

Base Year: 2021

Forecast Year: 2022-2027

The global electric vehicle (EV) battery recycling market reached a value of US$ 1.77 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 8.66 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 28.70% during 2022-2027.

Electric Vehicle (EV) Battery Recycling Market Trends and Drivers:

The global EV battery recycling market is primarily driven by the increasing demand for zero-emission vehicles and the rising trend of recycled products. Besides this, the growing sales of electric vehicles that require batteries with proper management at EOL are also fueling the market growth.

Get a PDF Sample for more detailed market insights: https://www.imarcgroup.com/electric-vehicle-battery-recycling-market/requestsample

In addition, the high recycling gap and subsidies on EVs are encouraging the recycling of EV batteries. Nowadays, the increasing awareness regarding the adverse effects of climate change and the alarming pollution levels across major cities are also escalating the demand for EV battery recycling.

Furthermore, governments in various countries are extensively investing in direct purchase incentives and tax deductions for EVs, which is significantly impacting the market growth in the upcoming years.

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Global Electric Vehicle (EV) Battery Recycling Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

ACCUREC-Recycling GmbH, American Manganese Inc., Battery Solutions, G & P Batteries Limited, Li-Cycle Corp., Retriev Technologies, SITRASA, SNAM Groupe (Floridienne), TES-Amm and Umicore N.V.

Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://bit.ly/3O5hvvX

The report has segmented the market on the basis of region, type, process, vehicle type and application.

Breakup by Type:

• Lithium-ion

• Lead-acid

• Others

Breakup by Process:

• Hydrometallurgical

• Pyro-metallurgical

• Others

Breakup by Vehicle Type:

• Passenger Cars

• Commercial Vehicles

Breakup by Application:

• Electric Cars

• Electric Buses

• Energy Storage Systems

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America: (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan,India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe: (Germany, France,United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

Inquire Before Buying : https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=5313&flag=F

If you want latest primary and secondary data (2022-2027) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours of receiving full payment.

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022- 2027)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Browse IMARC Group Other Reports :

Trash Bags Market : https://bit.ly/3raQayG

India A2 Ghee Market : https://bit.ly/3jkg3rG

Cancer Cachexia Market : https://bit.ly/3rc8YO6

Offshore Helicopter Services Market : https://bit.ly/3DRfP4K

Predictive Maintenance Market : https://bit.ly/37zAjTC



About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact Us:

IMARC Services Private Limited.

30 N Gould St Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801 USA – Wyoming

Email: Sales@imarcgroup.com

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800