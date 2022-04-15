Reports And Data

Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD Wan) Market Size – USD 2.11 Billion in 2020, CAGR of 27.8%, Market Trends –Increased demand for cloud-based solutions

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD Wan) Market is Expected to Reach USD 14.95 Billion By 2028

The rise in the number of cloud-based solutions, increased emphasis on minimizing Opex, and the increase in demand for cost-effective management of network resulted in boosting Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD Wan) market.

Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD Wan) Market Size – USD 2.11 Billion in 2020, Market Growth - CAGR of 27.8%, Market Trends –Increased demand for cloud-based solutions

The Global Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD Wan) market is forecast to reach USD 14.95 Billion by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The Software-Defined Wide Area Network market can be seen to experience continuous growth during the forecast period. One of the major driving factors for the growth of the market is the drastic shift and adoption of SD Wan solutions by enterprises. The shift to SD Wan solutions has been the result of increased demand for low infrastructural maintenance, which can be addressed by the SD Wan solution. In traditional Wan infrastructure, the cost of hardware appliances required for connecting to remote locations was high. With the help of deployment of SD Wan solutions, organizations can effectively minimize these expenses, which has resulted in increased demand for SD Wan solutions that are contributing to the expansion of the market.

The growth of the market is also attributed to the extensive adoption of cloud services like IaaS, PaaS, SaaS in different branch locations of enterprises. While adopting cloud services, SD Wan solutions turn out to be useful in connecting devices and users from different locations directly to cloud data centers and ensure security and optimization of connections. The networking of these organizations can also be easily managed with the help of the solution. Thus, increased adoption of cloud services has a positive impact on the growth of the SD Wan market.

In regards to the regional growth of the market, Asia Pacific is forecast to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The growth rate of the Asia Pacific region is the result of the rise in incorporation of cloud-based infrastructure among enterprises in this region and emphasis on adoption of network virtualization technologies for minimizing operational costs of networks.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1565

Key participants include Aryaka, Cisco, Viptela, VMware, Silver Peak, Nokia, Huawei, Oracle, Infovista, Riverbed

Further key findings from the report suggest

• The Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD Wan) market held a market share of USD 2.11 Billion in the year 2020 with a growth rate of 27.8% during the forecast period.

• In regards to Component, the Solutions segment dominated the market that generated a higher revenue of USD 0.98 Billion in 2020 with a CAGR of 26.7% during the forecast period. Various advantages associated with SD Wan solutions like the effectiveness of solution in connecting remote users and devices directly to the cloud, ascertaining the security of the connection and resolving issues with the Internet of things have resulted in its increased incorporation in the operation of enterprises, contributing to the revenue generated by this segment.

• In context to Network type, the Broadband segment is forecast to generate the highest revenue of USD 14 Billion by 2028 with a growth rate of 28.0% during the forecast period. Revenue generated by the segment is the result of the shift to broadband WAN among enterprises wherein SD Wan is useful in physical or virtual appliances incorporated in their branch offices. Such effectiveness of SD Wan solutions has resulted in its increased demand in this network type, contributing to the revenue generated by this segment.

• In regards to Application, the Physical segment generated the highest revenue of USD 0.95 Billion in 2020 with a CAGR of 28.0% during the forecast period. The fact that most of the SD Wan functionality is contained in physical appliances including dynamic path routing, firewalls, and WAN optimization, it results in its increased demand over other applications that contributes to the revenue generated by this segment.

• In regards to end-user, the IT and telecom segment leads the market occupying the largest market share of 38.0% in 2020 with a CAGR of 28.2% during the forecast period. The market share held by the IT and telecom segment is the result of significant advancements in this sector and the rise in demand for enhanced bandwidth for superior performance of applications.

• In regards to the region, Asia Pacific is forecast to experience the highest growth rate of 29.4% during the forecast period. The growth rate of the Asia Pacific region is the result of the incorporation of cloud-based infrastructure among enterprises and emphasis on adoption of network virtualization technologies for minimizing operational costs of networks in the region.

To identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/software-defined-wide-area-network-sd-wan-market

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD Wan) market according to Component, Network type, Deployment type, Application, End-user, and Region:

Component Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

• Solutions

o Appliances

o Software

• Services

o Implementation

o Consulting

o Support and Training

o Communication service provider (CSP) SD-WAN managed services

o Cloud-managed SD-WAN

Network type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

• Broadband

• Long-Term Evolution

• Multiprotocol Label Switching

• Hybrid

Deployment type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

• Cloud

• On-Premises

Application Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

• Virtual

• Physical

• Hybrid

End-user Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

• IT and telecom

• Healthcare

• Manufacturing

• BFSI

• Government

• Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• MEA

• Latin America

Request a customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/1862

Key questions addressed in the global Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD Wan) Market report:

•What revenue CAGR is the global Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD Wan) market projected to register throughout the forecast period?

•Which leading companies are operating in the global Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD Wan) market?

•Which region is expected to account for largest revenue growth over the forecast period?

•What are the key drivers that are expected to fuel the global market?

•What are the key outcomes of Porter’s Five Force analysis of the global Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD Wan) market?

•What are the key restraints expected to hamper global market growth?

Thank you for reading the report. Also note, we offer report customization as per client requirement. Kindly connect with us to know more about the customization feature and our team will provide you with the best suited report.

