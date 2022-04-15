Sparkle Wash Adds Kimberlee Franz as Marketing Director

She will direct the marketing efforts of all of the franchises as well as manage the Sparkle Wash Brand

OAKWOOD VILLAGE, OH, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sparkle International, Inc. is pleased to announce Kimberlee Franz as their new Marketing Director. In her various marketing roles, Kim has acquired extensive experience in digital marketing, lead generation, media buying, social media, strategic planning and website development and has spent 10 years in an automotive franchise system. She will direct the marketing efforts of all of the franchises as well as manage the Sparkle Wash Brand.Tim Khayat, President of Sparkle Wash International noted that, "Kimberlee is going to be a great fit for our team. Her extensive franchise experience, combined with her marketing knowledge makes her a valuable asset for our marketing efforts."Sparkle Wash International is a pressure washing franchise organization located in Oakwood Village, Ohio. Sparkle Wash International has been selling and managing franchises for over 50 years and currently has units operating throughout the United States. For more information regarding franchise opportunities go to sparklewashfranchise.com