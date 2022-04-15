Dr. Pamela Gurley Kicks Off Her Signature Kid's Red Carpet Book Signing Tour in Jackson, Mississippi on May 14, 2022

Jackson, MS Event featuring Sponsors and Partners Author and Event Curator, Dr. Pamela Gurley, D.M. Jackson, MS Participating Authors

The Brown Girl and Boy Kid's Red Carpet Book Signing Tour is back and better than ever! What better way to celebrate childhood literacy than red carpet style!

As an author, I am passionate about ensuring that all children have the opportunity to develop strong literacy skills. As an advocate, I know the depths of creativity literacy can offer.” — Dr. Pamela Gurley, D.M.

JACKSON, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Pamela Gurley officially kicks off the 2022 Brown Girl and Brown Boy Kid's Red Carpet Book Signing Tour in Jackson, Mississippi, at the Mississippi Children's Museum Education Center on May 14, 2022, from 12:00 pm - 3:00 pm CDT. With the first 2022 release in her Brown Girl and Brown Boy multilingual children's book series, "Brown Girl and Brown Boy, Be Well," she is back on a multi-city tour for the second annual signature red carpet event.

This event is all about the kids and will have kid-friendly red-carpet interviews, face painting, virtual reality and STEM activities, readings of books by authors, kid vendors, and more. It's also an excellent opportunity for parents to support Black and Brown authors and fill their children's rooms with books to instill a love of reading from an early age - providing them with the foundation they need to succeed in school and life.

While Dr. Pamela Gurley will have several of her multilingual Brown Girl and Brown Boy book series available for purchase and signing, other participating authors are Ashley G. Smith, author of "Makayla's Blues: Hip-Hop You Never Stop" and "Makayla's Blues: Hip-Hop Ninja Crew;" TeKenya Johnson, author of "Rosebud's Glow: Beauty In All Things;" Dawn Charleston-Green, author of "Heeeyy Dandelion!;" and five-year-old Eric T. Collins, Jr., author of "Plant-Based New Orleans." There will be additional local authors and vendors available as well. Specifically designed for kids to celebrate literacy, this is sure to be a day kids won't soon forget!

Sponsored by the Steven James Foundation, Bean Path, Livvy Zoe, Big Circle Music Group, Clark and Hill Enterprise, Black Authors Matter Tour; and a community partnership with the Jackson Fire Department, this event promises to be an exciting time for children.

About Dr. Pamela Gurley

Author, Speaker, and Social Activist, Dr. Pamela Gurley is the Founder/CEO of Clark and Hill Enterprise, IAMDRPGURLEY; and Brown Girl and Brown Boy Literacy Foundation; as well as Founder and Host of Herspiration Happy Hour Podcast and creator of the multilingual Brown Girl and Brown Boy series. Her 25-year career includes working for the United States Federal Government across the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, Department of the Army, Department of Defense, Department of State, and the Merit Systems Protection Board. Dr. Gurley's budget, leadership, and management experience extend domestically and internationally. A civil servant for the Federal Government for over 14 years, she resigned on November 7, 2020, to become a full-time entrepreneur and writer. She is a retired United States Army Veteran and holds a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from Saint Leo University, a Master's in Health Service Administration from Central Michigan University, and a Doctorate in Management with a concentration in Organizational Development and Change from Colorado Technical University.