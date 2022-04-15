Porsche of Wilmington Sponsors Dino Miliotis and his Hyer Calling Foundation

Dino Miliotis poses with the team at Porsche of Wilmington Dino Miliotis and Chandler Deal hold donation check Chandler Deal and Dino Miliotis "Test drive a Porsche today"

Community Comes Together to Help Fight Substance Use Disorder

Helping others live productive, purposeful lives is what this is all about...and we're so proud to have Porsche as a sponsor.” — Dino Miliotis CFO Hyer Calling Foundation

WILMINGTON, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Porsche of Wilminton, located at 4920 New Center Drive is the latest to sponsor Dino Miliotis' Hyer Calling Foundation. Miliotis, the billionaire entrepreneur and philanthropist, is on a mission to inspire. His Foundation has been instrumental in assisting individuals who suffer from substance use disorder. The organization's claim, to be the gold standard in after-care for those on the road to recovery.

The Hyer Calling Foundation is dedicated to reducing the stigma of substance use disorder in the workplace and raises funds to provide no-cost career counseling, job placement assistance, legal, mental health, and other related services that insurance doesn't cover.

"Each donation counts, no matter how large or small" said Miliotis. "Helping others live productive, purposeful lives is what this is all about...and we're so proud to have Porsche as a sponsor." According to Miliotis, the average cost to assist an individual ranges from $5,000 to $23,000. "Each person's recovery and need is unique, so the assistance we provide is also customized," explains Miliotis. "That's why our organization is so effective; it's filling a void where insurance has failed."

Miliotis has been a driving force in business, featured in Forbes, Entrepreneur and People Magazine, even Oprah. Best known as the inventor of an all-natural insect repelling wristband, Bug-Ban, he made a fortune stocking the shelves of retail America. He was also instrumental in taking a fledgling concept, outsourced payroll, and turning it into a multi-billion-dollar-a-year empire.

A former addict himself, Miliotis describes how he is now leading the way in the most rewarding venture of his life. "All the money in the world can't buy your sobriety," said Miliotis. "I wanted my life back...I didn't just want to be alive, I wanted to live again." After becoming sober, Miliotis wrote his memoir There Is No Box, which paved the way to starting his non-profit group. "My book, my life, it's a message of hope," he explains. "If I can do it, anyone can; I'm convinced that even a single touch of inspiration can change the world."

"Mr. Miliotis is such an inspiration," said Chandler Deal, sales executive at Porsche of Wilmington. "As soon as he walked into our showroom, I could tell he was something special...we started talking, and to be perfectly honest, I checked out his story on Google...I knew right then, I wanted to be a part of it."

"Kindness is contageous," explains Miliotis. "I came in looking at cars and this extraordinary young man was more interested in first discussing my Foundation...Chandler is such a special guy."